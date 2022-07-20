Friends of the Powerhouse holds ‘Party in the Park’ fundraiser

Friends of the Powerhouse held “Party in the Park”, a family-friendly fundraiser on July 19 at Seagrove Park in Del Mar. Participants had the opportunity to dance to Hullabaloo and paint a commemorative ceramic tile in partnership with CeramiCafe for a donation of $100. Their tiles will be glazed and displayed at the new playground. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment at the Del Mar Tot Lot in the Powerhouse Park. Visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org. The fundraiser took place before a Summer Twilight Concert Series event.

Photos by Jon Clark