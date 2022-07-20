Share
Photo Galleries

Friends of the Powerhouse holds ‘Party in the Park’ fundraiser

Sadie and Jack Wellman, Londa Gregg, Steven Littlefield, LaDean Gregg
1/32
Sadie and Jack Wellman, Londa Gregg, Steven Littlefield, LaDean Gregg  (jon clark)
Starla Weiss, Terri Pavelko
2/32
Starla Weiss, Terri Pavelko 
The Altschul family
3/32
The Altschul family 
The Castile family
4/32
The Castile family 
The Ribeiro family
5/32
The Ribeiro family 
The Hogan family
6/32
The Hogan family 
Hullabaloo sings for the kids
7/32
Hullabaloo sings for the kids 
The Jehamy family
8/32
The Jehamy family 
The O'Donnell family
9/32
The O’Donnell family 
The Flanagan family
10/32
The Flanagan family 
The Rubin family
11/32
The Rubin family 
Vivian Oldakowski, Marzena Poniatowska
12/32
Vivian Oldakowski, Marzena Poniatowska 
Hullabaloo sings for the kids
13/32
Hullabaloo sings for the kids 
August Vobornik, Leila Castaneda
14/32
August Vobornik, Leila Castaneda 
The Hogan family
15/32
The Hogan family 
The Robbins family
16/32
The Robbins family  (jon clark)
The Friends of the Powerhouse held a fundraiser at Seagrove Park for the tot lot improvements
17/32
The Friends of the Powerhouse held a fundraiser at Seagrove Park for the tot lot improvements  (jon clark)
The O'Donnell family
18/32
The O’Donnell family  (jon clark)
Jody Odegard, Vivian Oldakowski, Marzena Poniatowska
19/32
Jody Odegard, Vivian Oldakowski, Marzena Poniatowska  (jon clark)
The Friends of the Powerhouse held a fundraiser at Seagrove Park for the tot lot improvements
20/32
The Friends of the Powerhouse held a fundraiser at Seagrove Park for the tot lot improvements  (jon clark)
The Altshuler family
21/32
The Altshuler family  (jon clark)
The Flanagan family
22/32
The Flanagan family  (jon clark)
Sadie and Jack Wellman, Londa Gregg, Steven Littlefield, LaDean Gregg
23/32
Sadie and Jack Wellman, Londa Gregg, Steven Littlefield, LaDean Gregg  (jon clark)
Isla, Gretta, and Mae
24/32
Isla, Gretta, and Mae  (jon clark)
The Friends of the Powerhouse held a fundraiser at Seagrove Park for the tot lot improvements
25/32
The Friends of the Powerhouse held a fundraiser at Seagrove Park for the tot lot improvements  (jon clark)
The Walter family
26/32
The Walter family  (jon clark)
Anne Checkoway, Lili Thompson
27/32
Anne Checkoway, Lili Thompson  (jon clark)
The Fitzpatrick family
28/32
The Fitzpatrick family  (jon clark)
The Fitzpatrick family
29/32
The Fitzpatrick family  (jon clark)
Starla Weiss, Terri Pavelko, Christy Hahn
30/32
Starla Weiss, Terri Pavelko, Christy Hahn  (jon clark)
August Vobornik, Leila Castaneda
31/32
August Vobornik, Leila Castaneda  (Jon Clark)
The Robbins family
32/32
The Robbins family  (jon clark)
Share

Friends of the Powerhouse held “Party in the Park”, a family-friendly fundraiser on July 19 at Seagrove Park in Del Mar. Participants had the opportunity to dance to Hullabaloo and paint a commemorative ceramic tile in partnership with CeramiCafe for a donation of $100. Their tiles will be glazed and displayed at the new playground. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment at the Del Mar Tot Lot in the Powerhouse Park. Visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org. The fundraiser took place before a Summer Twilight Concert Series event.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement