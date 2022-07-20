Friends of the Powerhouse holds ‘Party in the Park’ fundraiser
1/32
Sadie and Jack Wellman, Londa Gregg, Steven Littlefield, LaDean Gregg (jon clark)
2/32
Starla Weiss, Terri Pavelko
3/32
The Altschul family
4/32
The Castile family
5/32
The Ribeiro family
6/32
The Hogan family
7/32
Hullabaloo sings for the kids
8/32
The Jehamy family
9/32
The O’Donnell family
10/32
The Flanagan family
11/32
The Rubin family
12/32
Vivian Oldakowski, Marzena Poniatowska
13/32
Hullabaloo sings for the kids
14/32
August Vobornik, Leila Castaneda
15/32
The Hogan family
16/32
The Robbins family (jon clark)
17/32
18/32
The O’Donnell family (jon clark)
19/32
Jody Odegard, Vivian Oldakowski, Marzena Poniatowska (jon clark)
20/32
21/32
The Altshuler family (jon clark)
22/32
The Flanagan family (jon clark)
23/32
Sadie and Jack Wellman, Londa Gregg, Steven Littlefield, LaDean Gregg (jon clark)
24/32
Isla, Gretta, and Mae (jon clark)
25/32
26/32
The Walter family (jon clark)
27/32
Anne Checkoway, Lili Thompson (jon clark)
28/32
The Fitzpatrick family (jon clark)
29/32
The Fitzpatrick family (jon clark)
30/32
Starla Weiss, Terri Pavelko, Christy Hahn (jon clark)
31/32
August Vobornik, Leila Castaneda (Jon Clark)
32/32
The Robbins family (jon clark)
Friends of the Powerhouse held “Party in the Park”, a family-friendly fundraiser on July 19 at Seagrove Park in Del Mar. Participants had the opportunity to dance to Hullabaloo and paint a commemorative ceramic tile in partnership with CeramiCafe for a donation of $100. Their tiles will be glazed and displayed at the new playground. All proceeds go towards new playground equipment at the Del Mar Tot Lot in the Powerhouse Park. Visit friendsofthepowerhouse.org. The fundraiser took place before a Summer Twilight Concert Series event.
Photos by Jon Clark
