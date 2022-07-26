Creativity flourishes at 2022 Opening Day Hats Contest
Del Mar’s 2022 summer racing season kicked off with a variety of activities, including the annual Opening Day Hats Contest which drew more than 160 contestants, according to a news release. Categories included Most Glamorous, Best Fascinator, Best Flowers, and Best Racing/All Others Theme. Contestants competed for more than $4,000 in cash and prizes. The Grand Prize winner was Steffi Poce of Park City, Utah, who competed in the Best Racing Theme category.
The season continues each week — Thursday through Sunday — through Sept. 11, along with a special Labor Day program on Sept. 5. For more information, call (858) 755-1141 or visit dmtc.com.
Photos by Jon Clark
