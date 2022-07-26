Share
Creativity flourishes at 2022 Opening Day Hats Contest

Shevon Brean, Nicole Lavoignet, Sheila Trisler
Sal Ercolano views the track from the Turf Club
Susan Leonard
Shevon Brean
Stephanie and Doug Hart
Sheila Trisler
Mike and Jeanne Burns
Sandra Comer
Steve Corona, Wendy Gray, Donny Delfin, Monica Covarrubias
The winning horse in Race #1 was Breakfast Ride ridden by Juan Hernandez at Del Mar Opening Day 2022
The Paddock on Opening Day at the Del Mar Racetrack 2022
Maxime Dumesnil, Amy Hines
September Sarno, Boyd Willat, Betsy Superfon, Mike Boone
A groom walks a horse around the paddock in the morning at Del Mar Opening Day 2022
Jerry Avila, Jacqueline Zaragoza
Patrick and Kelly Brown
Steffi P, Beverly Stum, Kelly McDonald, Barbara Taylor
Patrice Porter, Amparo Brean
Lavelle Patton, Jennifer Love Lonack
Katherine Lames
Sharon Cho, Allison Karlstrand, Paige Fohl, Cristi Cataldo, Aubrey Fohl
Sara Sweet, Rachel Ganz
A groom walks a horse around the paddock in the morning at Del Mar Opening Day 2022
Valerie Montoya, Ara Scalini
Olivia Tindall, Gayle Canton, Dr. Maryanne Comaroto
Amy Brooker
Race #1 winning jockey Juan Hernandez is interviewed at Del Mar Opening Day 2022
Models from Studio Savvy get into the spirit of the Del Mar Opening Day 2022
Steffi Poce won the Grand Prize as well as the prize for Best Racing Theme in the hat contest
Amparo Brean won the prize for Best Use of Flowers in the hat contest
Aubrey Fohl won the prize for Best Fascinator in the hat contest
Olivia Tindall, Gayle Canton, Dr. Maryanne Comaroto
The McCarty family at Del Mar Opening Day 2022
The McCarty family at Del Mar Opening Day 2022
Sarah Picha, Sara Sweet, Dr. Gigi Brintwood, Lindsey Brintwood
Sarah Picha, Sara Sweet, Dr. Gigi Brintwood, Lindsey Brintwood
Sara Sweet, Rachel Ganz
Sara Sweet, Rachel Ganz
Wendy Patrick, Caroline Buck, Sandie Benen, Debbie Rotz
Wendy Patrick, Caroline Buck, Sandie Benen, Debbie Rotz
Adrian and Nikki Cornist
Adrian and Nikki Cornist
Sherry Mattia, Derek Anderson
Sherry Mattia, Derek Anderson
Alexander Enriquez, Jason Honey, Susie Galland, Mike Laidlaw, Jimmy Ling
Alexander Enriquez, Jason Honey, Susie Galland, Mike Laidlaw, Jimmy Ling
Jeff Farley, Sue Lucia, Rogero Rose
Jeff Farley, Sue Lucia, Rogero Rose
Ru Solem, Natalie Nelson, Deborah Mitchell, Felicia Weinstein, Wendi Kellman
Ru Solem, Natalie Nelson, Deborah Mitchell, Felicia Weinstein, Wendi Kellman
Janis and Herb Hoffman
Janis and Herb Hoffman
Shawn Caine checks in with Maitre D' Jimmie O'Hara for lunch at the Turf Club
Shawn Caine checks in with Maitre D' Jimmie O'Hara for lunch at the Turf Club
Richard Zarkos, Athena Harman, Michael Maggiora
Richard Zarkos, Athena Harman, Michael Maggiora
Yve Castaneda, Paula Jacoban, Sal Ercolano, Elizabeth Shoemaker
Yve Castaneda, Paula Jacoban, Sal Ercolano, Elizabeth Shoemaker
Mason Geoghgan, Justy Carruthers, Sammy St Amour, Leilah Tashakorian, Audrey Azzeh, Ronnie St Amour
Mason Geoghgan, Justy Carruthers, Sammy St Amour, Leilah Tashakorian, Audrey Azzeh, Ronnie St Amour
Hat contest volunteers Stephanie Lesinski, Chantal DeJager, Diane Whittaker, Shana Pennington
Hat contest volunteers Stephanie Lesinski, Chantal DeJager, Diane Whittaker, Shana Pennington
Del Mar’s 2022 summer racing season kicked off with a variety of activities, including the annual Opening Day Hats Contest which drew more than 160 contestants, according to a news release. Categories included Most Glamorous, Best Fascinator, Best Flowers, and Best Racing/All Others Theme. Contestants competed for more than $4,000 in cash and prizes. The Grand Prize winner was Steffi Poce of Park City, Utah, who competed in the Best Racing Theme category.

The season continues each week — Thursday through Sunday — through Sept. 11, along with a special Labor Day program on Sept. 5. For more information, call (858) 755-1141 or visit dmtc.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

