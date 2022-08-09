Share
Launch of The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse held at Fairmont Grand Del Mar

Ralitza Iordanova (Fairmont VP of Global Partnerships)
Mansi Vagt (Global Vice President for the Fairmont Brand) with MC Shiela Ward
The Ultimate Kid's Playhouse is now installed at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Monica Bua, Estella Levine, Zoe Farber, Mia Levine
Enocha and Danny Brown with their children Lexington and London
Danielle and Gray McCall
Ralitza Iordanova (Fairmont VP of Global Partnerships), Mansi Vagt (Global Vice President for the Fairmont Brand)
Silas Swinstead (Fairmont Global Director for Partnerships), Ralitza Iordanova (Fairmont VP of Global Partnerships)
Amy, George, and George Robyn with MC Shiela Ward
Judah Barker and Kim Shiffman
Ralitza Iordanova (Fairmont VP of Global Partnerships)
Shiela Ward takes Jonah, Leona, and Makala into the playhouse for the first time
Victor Nichols (Board Director, Make-A-Wish International), Richard Davis (Pres & CEO, Make-A-Wish America)
Richard Davis (Pres & CEO, Make-A-Wish America), Victor Nichols (Board Director, Make-A-Wish International)
Natalie and Piper Hudgens
Ida and Ava Kia
Shiela Ward takes Jonah, Leona, and Makala into the playhouse for the first time
"Enchantment" envelops the Ultimate Kid's Playhouse during its unveiling at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar
"Enchantment" envelops the Ultimate Kid's Playhouse during its unveiling at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Richard Davis (Pres & CEO, Make-A-Wish America), Victor Nichols (Board Director, Make-A-Wish International)
Suzanne and Jon Husby
President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America Richard Davis and Theresa Davis
Dana Cooper, Amanda Cohen
Makala Robyn and Christine Reed
Inside the Ultimate Kid's Playhouse installed at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Shiela Ward takes Jonah, Leona, and Makala into the playhouse for the first time
"Enchantment" envelops the Ultimate Kid's Playhouse during its unveiling at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar
Mansi Vagt (Global Vice President for the Fairmont Brand) with MC Shiela Ward
Makala Robyn has a personal bear made for her at the Build-A-Bear Workshop
Silas Swinstead (Fairmont Global Director for Partnerships), Ralitza Iordanova (Fairmont VP of Global Partnerships)
Ralitza Iordanova (Fairmont VP of Global Partnerships), Mansi Vagt (Global Vice President for the Fairmont Brand)
Tyson and Audrey Leavitt of Charmed Playhouses with their children Emmett, Miles, and Lydia
Mansi Vagt (Global Vice President for the Fairmont Brand), Ralitza Iordanova (Fairmont VP of Global Partnerships),
Dana Cooper, Amanda Cohen
MC Shiela Ward explains how the playhouse was designed with input from children in a focus group
Fairmont Grand Del Mar general manager Brendan Carlin is delighted to have the Ultimate Kid's Playhouse as an addition to the resort property
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts recently announced its first global partnership with Make-A-Wish after nearly two decades of working closely together at multiple locations across Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Together, Fairmont and Make-A-Wish are launching a new global program, Wishes Start Here, to provide one-of-a-kind experiences that transform children’s lives and help create lasting memories.

The partnership was officially kicked-off with a family celebration and launch of The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse - designed entirely by kids, for kids --- at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar on July 31.

Guests were invited to explore The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse, which includes all the dream elements that Make-A-Wish children wished for –- such as many building games, spiral slide, space for endless dancing and a beautiful living room filled with teddies.

The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse will remain on-site at Fairmont Grand Del Mar all summer, with tickets available to the public through Sept. 25, open daily 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is free with proof of a donation. Advance registration is required. All ticket proceeds will be donated directly to Make-A-Wish. The Ultimate Kids’ Playhouse will move on to other Fairmont properties in major regions worldwide, allowing families everywhere to experience the magic.

Over the next three years, Fairmont is committed to making more than 500 children’s wishes come true, while donating $1 million in charitable support, according to a news release.

For more information, visit granddelmar.com/make-a-wish

Photos by Jon Clark

