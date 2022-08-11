Share
Helen Woodward Animal Center marks 50th anniversary with community celebration

Marci and Arlo Sorensen, Win Rhodes (Helen Woodward's daughter), Pegine Grayson, Alex Repko, Steve Anderson
35-year employee John Toro (HWAC Maintenance & Facilities Supervisor)
Renee Simmons, Rita Truderung, Bryce Rhodes (Helen Woodward's grandson), Jackie Kelleher
Mary Gibson with Bella
Win Rhodes, Steve Anderson, Mike Arms, Marci and Arlo Sorensen
Dan Shea, SD District Attorney Summer Stephan, Renee Resko
HWAC Public Relations Director Jessica Gercke welcomes guests to the celebration brunch
Chuck Bieler, Arlo Sorensen
Steve Millendorf enjoys the brunch at the celebration
John and Kerry Payne, Mike Arms (HWAC Pres & CEO)
HWAC Public Relations Director Jessica Gercke welcomes guests to the celebration brunch
Helen Woodward Animal Center's 50th Anniversary celebration began with a brunch at the center
HWAC Pres & CEO Mike Arms, SD District Attorney Summer Stephan
Richard Crane, Ali Pearlman with Lorenzo, Marilyn Deming
Dan Shea, SD District Attorney Summer Stephan, Renee Resko
Katie Shull, Portia Metras Hooker
Helen Woodward Animal Center's 50th Anniversary celebration began with a brunch at the center
Terri Nickell enjoys the brunch at the celebration
Kari Magill, Shireen Moussa, Tim Ritchie, Alex Barbiere
Terri Nickell, Steve Anderson, Mike Arms, Marci and Arlo Sorensen
Stacey Zoyiopoulos, Terry Berenson, Robin Cohen, Barry Siegel, Kelly Urig, Julie Anne Brou
Virginia Cha, Edward Culotta
HWAC President & CEO Mike Arms speaks about the growth of the center's services
Virginia Cha, Edward Culotta
April Betz, Laura Smith
Alex Repko enjoys the brunch at the celebration
Helen Woodward's grandson Bryce Rhodes is the chairman of the center's board of directors
HWAC President & CEO Mike Arms speaks about the growth of the center's services
Dave Vigil, Jim Hooker
Stacy Agan with Lieutenant Dan, Kristin Fisette
Michael Van Pelt, Valerie Viterbi, Mike Arms (HWAC Pres & CEO), Toni Nickell
Michael Van Pelt, Valerie Viterbi, Mike Arms (HWAC Pres & CEO), Toni Nickell
April Betz, Chuck Bieler, Allie Davis, Laura Smith
Marci and Arlo Sorensen, Win Rhodes (Helen Woodward's daughter), Pegine Grayson, Steve Anderson, Alex Repko
Helen Woodward Animal Center's 50th Anniversary celebration began with a brunch at the center
Virginia Cha, Edward Culotta
HWAC Pres & CEO Mike Arms, SD District Attorney Summer Stephan
Chuck Bieler, Arlo Sorensen
Stacey Zoyiopoulos, Terry Berenson, Robin Cohen, Barry Siegel, Kelly Urig, Julie Anne Brou
Michael Van Pelt, Valerie Viterbi, Mike Arms (HWAC Pres & CEO), Toni Nickell
Renee Simmons, Rita Truderung, Bryce Rhodes (Helen Woodward's grandson), Jackie Kelleher
Katie Shull, Portia Metras Hooker
Andy and Debbie Wasa, Pegine Grayson, Alex Repko
Stacy Agan with Lieutenant Dan, Kristin Fisette
Marci and Arlo Sorensen, Win Rhodes (Helen Woodward's daughter), Pegine Grayson, Steve Anderson, Alex Repko
Dave Vigil, Jim Hooker
Stacey Zoyiopoulos, Terry Berenson, Robin Cohen, Barry Siegel, Kelly Urig, Julie Anne Brou
Dan Shea, SD District Attorney Summer Stephan, Renee Resko
The Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe held a community celebration for its 50th anniversary Aug. 6 in the Center Pavilion.

Festivities included free tours of the center, meet-and-greets with the center’s “animal ambassadors,” games, children’s crafts, face painting and more. The event also included a VIP brunch with guest speakers (see photos from the event above).

The nonprofit is named after its founder, Helen Whittier Woodward. In 1972, Woodward, a longtime Del Mar resident, worked with friends to create a place that would encompass comprehensive animal care and public education programs. She led the nonprofit until her death in 1984. Since then, the center has become known worldwide for its work helping animals and people, which goes beyond adoption services.

The center estimates that more than 945,000 adults and children have participated in the nonprofit’s humane education, therapeutic riding and pet therapy services.

The center, which sits on 12 acres, has placed more than 65,000 orphan pets into homes over its 50-year history and helped facilitate the placement of over 19 million pets in collaboration with approximately 4,000 Blue Buffalo Home 4 the Holidays global partner shelters since the program started in 1999, according to center spokesperson Jessica Gercke.

The center provides community and educational programs ranging from AniMeals, which offers food for pets of homebound elderly people throughout San Diego County in partnership with groups such as Meals on Wheels, Humane Education and Pet Encounter Therapy to Therapeutic Horseback Riding and Pets Without Walls, which provides health services and pet food for the pets of homeless community members.

The campus includes a Companion Animal Hospital and an Equine and Large Animal Hospital, along with a Club Pet Boarding Facility.

The center offers free workshops for animal welfare staff and volunteers through its internationally known program, called “The Business of Saving Lives.” For more information, visit www.animalcenter.org. — Report by Linda McIntosh, San Diego Union-Tribune

Photos by Jon Clark

