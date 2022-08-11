Scoop for a Cause
1/42
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Sgt. Heather Bruton, Deputy Breanna Molina, Deputy Ken Colburn (jon clark)
2/42
Elliot and Rachel Ficara
3/42
Deputy Breanna Molina, Leslie Ochoa
4/42
Ilona Buhler, Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham
5/42
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker
6/42
Visitors from Texas, Norman Miller and Marilee Steiner stopped by for some ice cream
7/42
Cali Ice Cream owner Ken Schulenburg talks with the Young family
8/42
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club
9/42
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Deputy Breanna Molina
10/42
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon
11/42
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker
12/42
Ilona Buhler, Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham
13/42
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club
14/42
Visitors from Texas, Norman Miller and Marilee Steiner stopped by for some ice cream
15/42
Cali Ice Cream owner Ken Schulenburg talks with the Young family
16/42
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club (jon clark)
17/42
Deputy Ken Colburn, Tim Powers (jon clark)
18/42
Deputy Breanna Molina, Leslie Ochoa
19/42
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon
20/42
Elliot and Rachel Ficara
21/42
Josh Soria, Lt. Chris Lawrence (jon clark)
22/42
Katherine Cunningham, Sgt. Heather Bruton (jon clark)
23/42
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon (jon clark)
24/42
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker (jon clark)
25/42
Kelli, Weston, and Clay Manley (jon clark)
26/42
Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham (jon clark)
27/42
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Sgt. Heather Bruton, Deputy Breanna Molina, Deputy Ken Colburn (jon clark)
28/42
Deputy Ken Colburn, Tim Powers (jon clark)
29/42
Corporal Jim Bennett with the Young family (jon clark)
30/42
Rachel Graves, Natalie Settoon (jon clark)
31/42
Leora Langs, Tim Powers, and Luna (jon clark)
32/42
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings (jon clark)
33/42
Deputy Ken Wells, Hunter Whittaker (jon clark)
34/42
Kelli, Weston, and Clay Manley (jon clark)
35/42
Katherine Cunningham, Sgt. Heather Bruton (jon clark)
36/42
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings (jon clark)
37/42
Crime Prevention Specialists Jonathan Simon and George Hernandez welcomed customers to the Cali Ice Cream Scoops for a Cause benefit for the Boys & Girls Club (jon clark)
38/42
Corporal Jim Bennett with the Young family (jon clark)
39/42
Lt. Chase Chiappino, Savannah Hastings, Ken Schulenburg (aka Scoop Dogg), Leslie Ochoa, Sgt. Heather Bruton, Deputy Breanna Molina, Deputy Ken Colburn (jon clark)
40/42
Leora Langs, Tim Powers, and Luna (jon clark)
41/42
Josh Soria, Lt. Chris Lawrence (jon clark)
42/42
Sarah Heggie, Amanda Engert, Corporal Jim Bennett, Katherine Cunningham (jon clark)
San Diego County Sheriff Deputies served ice cream Aug. 3 to community members at Cali Cream in Encinitas. All proceeds and donations from the event will be used to provide school supplies for Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.