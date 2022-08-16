Share
Grange Garden holds grand opening on Cedros

SB Chamber of Commerce representatives, customers, and staff watch as Melissa Biggs Clark and Roger Clark cut the ribbon at Grange Garden
Phyllis Blanchard
Grange Garden owners Roger and Melissa Clark
Melissa Biggs Clark (owner)
Alexa Shedlosky, Carolyn Albinder
Marta Giri
Owen Giri
Corey Zeis, Ana Zeledon
JP Eikam, Sofia Serrano, Melissa Biggs Clark (owner), Charlotte Downes
Melissa Biggs Clark (owner)
Jeff and Hart Harris
Grange Garden in Solana Beach
Maria and Noah Argoud
The Chopra family
Sumita Som
JP Eikam, Sofia Serrano, Melissa Biggs Clark (owner), Charlotte Downes
The Chopra family
Crepes made by Jibril Ben Lahcene
One of many ideas for your garden on display at Grange Garden in Solana Beach
JP Eikam, Sofia Serrano, Melissa Biggs Clark (owner), Charlotte Downes
Grange Garden in Solana Beach
SB Chamber of Commerce representatives, customers, and staff celebrate the official grand opening at Grange Garden
Mike, Parker, and Caitlin Jensen
Corey Zeis, Ana Zeledon
SB Chamber of Commerce ambassador Chris Cook (left) presents Melissa Biggs Clark (right) with a certificate to commemorate the official ribbon cutting at Grange Garden
SB Chamber of Commerce representatives, customers, and staff wait for Melissa Biggs Clark to cut the ribbon
JP Eikam, Sofia Serrano, Melissa Biggs Clark (owner), Charlotte Downes
Grange Garden owners Roger and Melissa Clark
Corey Zeis, Ana Zeledon
Corey Zeis, Ana Zeledon
Melissa Biggs Clark (owner)
Eva Lefferdink (right) helps Dayanna Gongora (center) at the rock painting craft table
JP Eikam, Sofia Serrano, Charlotte Downes
Alexa Shedlosky, Carolyn Albinder
SB Chamber of Commerce representatives, customers, and staff watch as Melissa Biggs Clark and Roger Clark cut the ribbon at Grange Garden
By Luke HaroldStaff Writer 
Grange Garden held a grand opening celebration and “state-of-the-art custom coffee bar rollout” at its Cedros Avenue location on Aug. 13.

“We did our soft launch of the bar in January to start selling coffee because it looked like it would be a great fit, and we just wanted to test the market,” said Melissa Biggs Clark, who owns the store. “And they responded in a big way.”

Clark, known for “Baywatch” and other acting roles, first opened a retail portion of the business about one year ago that offered houseplants, succulents, preserved flowers, home décor, vegetable plants and other items.

“We just wanted to grow really slowly and organically and not rush to market, but just let it develop in a really soft, natural way and people are really responding to that,” said Clark, an Oregon native who grew up on a 1,700-acre farm.

The grand opening, which was free to attend, included a bunny petting zoo, crepe truck, mini succulent giveaway, complimentary chair massages, an array of complimentary coffee beverages, a ribbon cutting and other family-friendly activities.

“It’s been a joy being here and being outdoors and being around people again,” Clark said. “Feels like it’s all come together in a very serendipitous way.”

She added that the term grange, defined as a country house with farm buildings attached, is a nod to her upbringing in Oregon.

“It’s a really happy space, very Zen,” Clark said.

Some of her more recent acting work includes the 2013 film “Dreamz: The Movie” and a 2014 anti-bullying film directed by Obba Babatundé. But after becoming a mother, she said opening Grange Garden allowed a better work-life balance.

Grange Garden is located at the open-air pad at 240 S. Cedros Avenue in Solana Beach, across the street from Muttropolis.

For more information, visit grangegarden.com.

Luke Harold

