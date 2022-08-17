Share
Photo Galleries

‘Back to School Family Picnic’ held at new Pacific Sky School

1/28
A family picnic sponsored by the Pacific Sky School PTA  (jon clark)
2/28
Nari and Maddie Walsh  (jon clark)
3/28
4/28
Carter and Kat Deppe 
5/28
Camden, Shannon, and Cash Quintana 
6/28
The Pacific Sky School principal Alison Fieberg  (jon clark)
7/28
Rahul and Krish Malik  (jon clark)
8/28
Pacific Sky School is the newest addition to the Del Mar Union School District  (jon clark)
9/28
Pacific Sky School staff members Veronica Jones (1st grade), Alison Fieberg (principal), Melissa Davis (3rd grade)  (jon clark)
10/28
Carter and Kat Deppe  (jon clark)
11/28
Pacific Sky School is the newest addition to the Del Mar Union School District  (jon clark)
12/28
13/28
Joanna Beltran, Pierce Beltran, Robert Gonzales  (jon clark)
14/28
Aran, Sruthi, Meeva, and Sanjana  (jon clark)
15/28
The Malamant family  (jon clark)
16/28
17/28
Wei Zhang, Nicole Xia, Mia Chen, Shiela Chen  (jon clark)
18/28
Yuying Zhang, Brandon Zhang  (jon clark)
19/28
Volunteers Ritu Singla, Shweta Sharma, Jules Lee, Matthew Cheng  (jon clark)
20/28
21/28
Pacific Sky School staff members Kristina Rosty (2nd grade), Alison Fieberg (principal), Julia Kling (6th grade)  (jon clark)
22/28
23/28
24/28
Koorosh and Daniel Kooros  (jon clark)
25/28
Shannon, Cash, and Camden Quintana  (jon clark)
26/28
Anya and Daphna Finn  (jon clark)
27/28
28/28
The Del Mar Union School District’s new ninth district school, Pacific Sky School located in Pacific Highlands Ranch, started its first school year Aug. 15. A “Back to School Family Picnic” was held Aug. 13. The event was an opportunity for families to meet one another and students to connect with friends. The PTA had some treats available for students as well as information for parents about how to join or volunteer with the PTA.

Photos by Jon Clark

