Skate Jam 2022
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
Crosby Lane, Cameron Sparks, Colin McGlone
The Denomme family
Jodi Chambers, Alex Webb
Cruz Medeiros
The Sonnenburg Family
Poppy and Josh Mesick
Norm and Jayden
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer
Blake Sterger in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop
Colin McGlone
Merle Williams with SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
Ryan Schneider, Kali Stewart
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman
Jack and Bryan Branch
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman
Cruz Medeiros
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
Janet Yang, Paul Yang, Armand Olvera
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
Gitar, Jolene, James, Albert, Brooklyn, Brenda
SDPD Officer John Briggs serves up hot dogs (jon clark)
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer (jon clark)
Kaede Ward, James Wood
Craig Cliff in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop
Craig Cliff in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop
Jack and Bryan Branch (jon clark)
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer (jon clark)
Levi Gayet with SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw (jon clark)
Poppy and Josh Mesick (jon clark)
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman (jon clark)
Ryan Schneider, Kali Stewart (jon clark)
Crosby Lane, Cameron Sparks, Colin McGlone (jon clark)
Merle Williams
The Denomme family (jon clark)
Kaede Ward, James Wood (jon clark)
San Diego’s Finest came out to the Carmel Valley Pump Track (jon clark)
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
Norm and Jayden (jon clark)
Jodi Chambers, Alex Webb (jon clark)
The Sonnenburg Family (jon clark)
Janet Yang, Paul Yang, Armand Olvera (jon clark)
SDPD Officers Rafik Allishan and Eldra Beavers (jon clark)
Skate Jam 2022, an opportunity to skate with local Northwestern Division police officers, took place at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track Aug. 20. In addition to the chance for community members to meet and skate with local officers and skate pros, the event included activities for kids, giveaways, free refreshments, demos, vendor booths and police vehicles on display.
Photos by Jon Clark
