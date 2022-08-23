Share
Photo Galleries

Skate Jam 2022

SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
1/44
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw 
Crosby Lane, Cameron Sparks, Colin McGlone
2/44
Crosby Lane, Cameron Sparks, Colin McGlone 
The Denomme family
3/44
The Denomme family 
Jodi Chambers, Alex Webb
4/44
Jodi Chambers, Alex Webb 
Cruz Medeiros
5/44
Cruz Medeiros 
The Sonnenburg Family
6/44
The Sonnenburg Family 
Poppy and Josh Mesick
7/44
Poppy and Josh Mesick 
Norm and Jayden
8/44
Norm and Jayden 
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer
9/44
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer 
Blake Sterger in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop
10/44
Blake Sterger in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop 
Colin McGlone
11/44
Colin McGlone 
Merle Williams with SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
12/44
Merle Williams with SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw 
Ryan Schneider, Kali Stewart
13/44
Ryan Schneider, Kali Stewart 
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
14/44
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw 
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman
15/44
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman 
Jack and Bryan Branch
16/44
Jack and Bryan Branch 
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman
17/44
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman 
Cruz Medeiros
18/44
Cruz Medeiros 
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
19/44
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw 
Janet Yang, Paul Yang, Armand Olvera
20/44
Janet Yang, Paul Yang, Armand Olvera 
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
21/44
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw 
Gitar, Jolene, James, Albert, Brooklyn, Brenda
22/44
Gitar, Jolene, James, Albert, Brooklyn, Brenda 
SDPD Officer John Briggs serves up hot dogs
23/44
SDPD Officer John Briggs serves up hot dogs  (jon clark)
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer
24/44
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer  (jon clark)
Kaede Ward, James Wood
25/44
Kaede Ward, James Wood 
Craig Cliff in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop
26/44
Craig Cliff in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop 
Craig Cliff in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop
27/44
Craig Cliff in the running for the World Record for the Longest Continuous Distance on a Skateboard without a Push or a Stop 
Jack and Bryan Branch
28/44
Jack and Bryan Branch  (jon clark)
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer
29/44
Emma Paczer, Alanna Paczer, Ginger Paczer  (jon clark)
Levi Gayet with SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
30/44
Levi Gayet with SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw  (jon clark)
Poppy and Josh Mesick
31/44
Poppy and Josh Mesick  (jon clark)
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman
32/44
Michael, Mike, and Khloe Blackman  (jon clark)
Ryan Schneider, Kali Stewart
33/44
Ryan Schneider, Kali Stewart  (jon clark)
Crosby Lane, Cameron Sparks, Colin McGlone
34/44
Crosby Lane, Cameron Sparks, Colin McGlone  (jon clark)
Merle Williams
35/44
Merle Williams 
The Denomme family
36/44
The Denomme family  (jon clark)
Kaede Ward, James Wood
37/44
Kaede Ward, James Wood  (jon clark)
San Diego's Finest came out to the Carmel Valley Pump Track
38/44
San Diego’s Finest came out to the Carmel Valley Pump Track  (jon clark)
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw
39/44
SDPD Officer Chad Crenshaw 
Norm and Jayden
40/44
Norm and Jayden  (jon clark)
Jodi Chambers, Alex Webb
41/44
Jodi Chambers, Alex Webb  (jon clark)
The Sonnenburg Family
42/44
The Sonnenburg Family  (jon clark)
Janet Yang, Paul Yang, Armand Olvera
43/44
Janet Yang, Paul Yang, Armand Olvera  (jon clark)
SDPD Officers Rafik Allishan and Eldra Beavers
44/44
SDPD Officers Rafik Allishan and Eldra Beavers  (jon clark)
Share

Skate Jam 2022, an opportunity to skate with local Northwestern Division police officers, took place at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track Aug. 20. In addition to the chance for community members to meet and skate with local officers and skate pros, the event included activities for kids, giveaways, free refreshments, demos, vendor booths and police vehicles on display.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement