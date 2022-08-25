Share
44th Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show benefit

Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Linda Mari, Michelle Mari, Sophia Annaloro, JoAnne Webb
Linda Mari, Michelle Mari, Sophia Annaloro, JoAnne Webb
Susan Griffiths (as Marilyn Monroe), Kristy Kersten, Nick D'Egidio (as Frank Sinatra), Susan Roberts-Egley
Susan Griffiths (as Marilyn Monroe), Kristy Kersten, Nick D'Egidio (as Frank Sinatra), Susan Roberts-Egley
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
SMSC student and featured artist John Agostini, on stage in the Student Fashion Show
SMSC student and featured artist John Agostini, on stage in the Student Fashion Show
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Aradhna Oliphant, Louarn Sorkin, Suzanne Ward, Cindy Tindaro, Charlotte Perry
Aradhna Oliphant, Louarn Sorkin, Suzanne Ward, Cindy Tindaro, Charlotte Perry
Ane Agostini, Linda Cooper, Carol Lisec, Karen Jennings
Ane Agostini, Linda Cooper, Carol Lisec, Karen Jennings
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Table setting-with salads
Table setting-with salads
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Amber Persia-Hodges, Diana Hill, Berit Durler
Amber Persia-Hodges, Diana Hill, Berit Durler
Kathryn Murphy, Sarah Burton Hawkins, Susan McClellan, Maureen King, Kathryn Vaughn, Cori Grunow
Kathryn Murphy, Sarah Burton Hawkins, Susan McClellan, Maureen King, Kathryn Vaughn, Cori Grunow
Vince Heald, Joyce Glazer, Evelyn Heald, Toni Krzeminski, Laurel Krzeminski, Dee Ammon
Vince Heald, Joyce Glazer, Evelyn Heald, Toni Krzeminski, Laurel Krzeminski, Dee Ammon
Kim Miller, Barbie Spinazzola, Kristin King Stevenson, Sarah Rodee
Kim Miller, Barbie Spinazzola, Kristin King Stevenson, Sarah Rodee
Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Models in fashion show (final scene)
Models in fashion show (final scene)
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Tracy Mulvaney, Jennifer Bolton, Stephanie Stidman
Tracy Mulvaney, Jennifer Bolton, Stephanie Stidman
Susan Roberts-Egley, Kristy Kersten, David Mulvaney, Mureen Sage
Susan Roberts-Egley, Kristy Kersten, David Mulvaney, Mureen Sage
Sister Virginia Rodee, Gina Engh, Sister Anne Wente, Maggie Watkins, Susan McClellan
Sister Virginia Rodee, Gina Engh, Sister Anne Wente, Maggie Watkins, Susan McClellan
Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Dr. Mary Ann Calcott, Marilyn Barrett, Lyn McDaniel
Dr. Mary Ann Calcott, Marilyn Barrett, Lyn McDaniel
Sarah King, Erica Lind Ram, Laura Applegate, Cheryl Mitchell
Sarah King, Erica Lind Ram, Laura Applegate, Cheryl Mitchell
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Model in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Models in fashion show
Kay Krueger (honorary chair), Laurie McGrath (event honoree), Debra Emerson (SMSC CEO), De Anna and Rodger Dougherty (she's event host chair)
Kay Krueger (honorary chair), Laurie McGrath (event honoree), Debra Emerson (SMSC CEO), De Anna and Rodger Dougherty (she's event host chair)
Judy Brucker, Sandra Rocco Melville, Marilyn Miles, Molly Nocon, Mary Ellen Ferrantelli
Judy Brucker, Sandra Rocco Melville, Marilyn Miles, Molly Nocon, Mary Ellen Ferrantelli
Cynthia Kronemyer, Alison Cummings, Mckena Kronemyer
Cynthia Kronemyer, Alison Cummings, Mckena Kronemyer
Grace Lewis, Jim Mulvaney, Jennifer Bolton, Tracy Mulvaney
Grace Lewis, Jim Mulvaney, Jennifer Bolton, Tracy Mulvaney
cm-rsf-hautewithheart2022-vpa-0104.jpg
Rancho Santa Fe Review
St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), a nonprofit organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its 44th Annual Haute with Heart Fashion Show Aug. 13 at the Hilton Bayfront in downtown San Diego. This year’s theme was “Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend” and featured SMSC students and professional models dressed in the latest fashions. The annual event is dedicated to raising funds for SMSC and its innovative programs, such as its Activity Center, Adult Developmental Center, Behavior Modification Program, and Senior Program. Visit www.hautewithheart.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

