Share
Photo Galleries

Shelter to Soldier holds 10th anniversary ‘Be the Light’ gala

Al and Gina Jordan
1/18
Al and Gina Jordan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Vicky Frank and Mama K help celebrate the Shelter to Soldier 10th Anniversary
2/18
Vicky Frank and Mama K help celebrate the Shelter to Soldier 10th Anniversary  (Robert_McKenzie)
Beatrice Ashe, Ashley Lutz, Vanessa Pearson, Andy Wilson, Richard Pearson of sponsor Falcon Jets, Michelle Hanson
3/18
Beatrice Ashe, Ashley Lutz, Vanessa Pearson, Andy Wilson, Richard Pearson of sponsor Falcon Jets, Michelle Hanson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Shelter to Soldier Founder and President Graham Bloem, Co-Founder and Vice President Kyrie Bloem
4/18
Shelter to Soldier Founder and President Graham Bloem, Co-Founder and Vice President Kyrie Bloem  (Robert_McKenzie)
Speed painter artist Amy Burkman with one of her auction items 'Connection', auctioneer Clint Bell
5/18
Speed painter artist Amy Burkman with one of her auction items ‘Connection’, auctioneer Clint Bell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Al and Gina Jordan
6/18
Al and Gina Jordan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests gather on the lawn at the Inn
7/18
Guests gather on the lawn at the Inn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cassie Bostrom with Harley, Lauren Harris with Onyx
8/18
Cassie Bostrom with Harley, Lauren Harris with Onyx  (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends and family
9/18
Friends and family  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tina Hubbs, Margo Schwab, Scott Johnston, Phillip Hubbs
10/18
Tina Hubbs, Margo Schwab, Scott Johnston, Phillip Hubbs  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa Martens, Coleman Fuquea and Hosanna Bonn, Karen Lorenzo, auction committee member Brian Lukacz
11/18
Lisa Martens, Coleman Fuquea and Hosanna Bonn, Karen Lorenzo, auction committee member Brian Lukacz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Program sponsors Jack and Nanci Simkin, STS Co-Founder and Vice President Kyrie Bloem
12/18
Program sponsors Jack and Nanci Simkin, STS Co-Founder and Vice President Kyrie Bloem  (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing Bronze Sponsor Jet Methods are Grayson and Kelli Grove, Sharon and Murray Todd
13/18
Representing Bronze Sponsor Jet Methods are Grayson and Kelli Grove, Sharon and Murray Todd  (Robert_McKenzie)
Moose poses for a picture
14/18
Moose poses for a picture  (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing Bronze Sponsor Jet Methods are Grayson and Kelli Grove, Sharon and Murray Todd
15/18
Representing Bronze Sponsor Jet Methods are Grayson and Kelli Grove, Sharon and Murray Todd  (Robert_McKenzie)
Barbara Goodrich Welk (center) and guests of Bronze Sponsor The Goodrich Family Foundation
16/18
Barbara Goodrich Welk (center) and guests of Bronze Sponsor The Goodrich Family Foundation  (Robert_McKenzie)
Auction committee member Tommy Moore with Moose, and Director of Training and Operations/Board member Nicky Moore
17/18
Auction committee member Tommy Moore with Moose, and Director of Training and Operations/Board member Nicky Moore  (Robert_McKenzie)
John and Stephanie Kopack with Tiger, Rachel Charlesworth with Barley, Vanessa Aguirre
18/18
John and Stephanie Kopack with Tiger, Rachel Charlesworth with Barley, Vanessa Aguirre  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share

Shelter to Soldier hosted its 10th anniversary fundraising event, “Be the Light” gala, at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Aug. 13 to continue its dedication to rescue dogs and military veterans in need through its psychiatric service dog, emotional support animal and therapy dog training programs. In addition to a dinner, live music, and a silent and live auction, guests had the opportunity to observe graduated service dogs as well as service dogs in training and interact with a team of therapy dogs and Shelter to Soldier Canine Ambassadors. Visit www.sheltertosoldier.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement