Symphony at Salk hosts ‘Concert Under the Stars’

Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt sings with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt sings with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute 
Barbara and Stuart Brody
Ron Evans, Karen Eckhart
Dr. Catherine Rivier, Cheryl Dean
Lilian Asperian, Tim Ball, Tatjana Soli, Al Spector
Dena and Sean O'Loughlin (Symphony Conductor)
Conductor Sean O'Loughlin and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute
Dr. Bob Rubenstein, Marie Raftery
Sara Sullivan, Megan Beierle, Terrah Klinke, Jack Beierle, Corey Klinke, Dennis Sullivan
Sara Sullivan, Megan Beierle, Terrah Klinke, Jack Beierle, Corey Klinke, Dennis Sullivan 
Dr. Bob Rubenstein, Marie Raftery
Bill Waite, Patti Kramer
Jay and Julie Sarno
Barbara and Stuart Brody
Bonnie and Paul Lubock, Fred and Cassandra Dotzler
Nancy McTigue, Brigitta Best, Afsi Loghman
Rusty Gage (Salk Institute President), Jay Flatley (Salk Institute Trustee), Roberto Ortez
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt sings with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute
Robin and Dan Crabtree
Sarah Flatley, Carly Flatley, Mary Lynn Gage, Regina Dugan
Bobby, Regina, and Nyla Brown
David and Alexandra Kreitzer, Carey and Brian Gates
James Hunter, Jenny Price, Tony Hunter
Cam Garner, Chef Jeffrey Strauss, Wanda Garner
Terrence Sejnowski, Irwin Jacobs (Salk Institute Trustee), Hal and Debby Jacobs, Joan Jacobs, Harvey White, Barbara Brody, Sheryl White
Martin and Claudia Hetzer, Heather Slotnick, Jim Ristuccia
Terrence Sejnowski, Irwin Jacobs (Salk Institute Trustee), Hal and Debby Jacobs, Joan Jacobs, Harvey White, Barbara Brody, Sheryl White
Claude Cormier, Yolanda Goulding, Martin Roy
Paul and Alexia Anas, Carol Lattimer
Dena and Sean O'Loughlin (Symphony Conductor)
Conductor Sean O'Loughlin and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra perform at the Salk Institute
Eileen Johnston, Tom Whittington, Marna Whittington (Chair, Salk Institute Board of Trustees)
Philippe Valadon, Amanda Caniglia, Sven Haynie, Julia Miller
Dennis Driver (Salk Institute Trustee), Christina and George Towers
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt sings with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute
Jay and Julie Sarno
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt sings with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute
Lilian Asperian, Tim Ball, Tatjana Soli, Al Spector
Maitlin Hunt, Irv Weissman (Salk Institute Trustee)
Cam Garner, Chef Jeffrey Strauss, Wanda Garner
Conductor Sean O'Loughlin, Broadway actor Ben Platt, and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra perform at the Salk Institute
Conductor Sean O'Loughlin and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra perform at the Salk Institute
Tony, Grammy, and Emmy winner Ben Platt sings with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute
Rusty Gage (Salk Institute President), Jay Flatley (Salk Institute Trustee), Roberto Ortez
Claude Cormier, Yolanda Goulding, Martin Roy
Laura Reynolds, Janie Coart, Lea Slusher
Conductor Sean O'Loughlin and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra perform at the Salk Institute
Salk Institute supporters gather for the 26th Annual Symphony at Salk
Conductor Sean O'Loughlin and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at the Salk Institute
Sara Sullivan, Megan Beierle, Terrah Klinke, Jack Beierle, Corey Klinke, Dennis Sullivan
James Hunter, Jenny Price, Tony Hunter
Ye Zheng, Yang Cai, Suhaila White, Karen Lane, Lena Evans, Ellen Potter, Ron Evans, Karen Eckhart
This year’s annual Symphony at Salk, “Concert Under the Stars,” took place Aug. 20 on the Salk Institute’s iconic courtyard. The acclaimed concert and fundraiser featured a performance by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer Ben Platt and the San Diego Symphony. Guests also enjoyed a gourmet dinner surrounded by Louis Kahn’s masterwork of modern architecture lit with images of science and art. Funds raised at the event help support Salk’s leading-edge research in the fields of aging, cancer, neuroscience, immunology, climate change and more. Visit www.salk.edu

Photos by Jon Clark

