Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 holds annual Kick-Off event

The Leadership Council
Debra Quigley, Helen Nordan, Kristina Leyva, Catherine Urioste, Ryan
Members gather for leadership exercises
Tate Criqui (Class of 2025), Max (Class of 2023), Sonya Norman
Wyatt, Melissa Chapman, Asa, Blake, Crissy Slinde, Asher, Amy Swazey
Parent volunteers
Theresa Lyons, Juliet Markstein, Misty Phillips-Petersen, Finn, Conrad, Cameron, Nick
Board Member/Leadership Council Advisor Jennifer Kim, Tyler, Harrison, Board Member/Leadership Council Advisor Susan Maronde at the homeless donations drop off area
Parents and teens at the first meeting of the year
Grant, TVIA Chapter 3 President Daniele Pollin, VP Programs/Board Member TVIA Chapter 3 Alicia Gaudio, Dante
Sasha, Jack, Hollis, Camden
Kyle, Robert, Jax, Reed, Matt
Laura Moscato, Max, Lucas, Regina Trevino, Drew, Genevieve Shyffer
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 (TVIA SD3) held its annual Kick-Off event Aug. 21 at San Dieguito Park. TVIA is an organization of young men committed to developing community leaders through a structured program of volunteerism. Kick-Off is their largest meeting of the year and marks the beginning of the 2022-23 volunteer season.

TVIA SD3 introduced a new chapter-wide Leadership Development Program to its members this year. The chapter Leadership Team used organized group activities to teach each class, 7th through12th grade, a different leadership theme.

The chapter Leadership Council, a group of 13 teen leaders, organized a donation drive to benefit Burrito Boyz, an inspiring volunteer organization that serves the downtown homeless community. Burrito Boyz is just one of the over 55 local philanthropy organizations that this chapter works with. Every month there is a calendar full of volunteer events where TVIA teens and parents have the opportunity to help those in need across San Diego. Visit www.tvia.org for more information on TVIA.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

