17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night
The Jackstraws Surf Band
Beach Blanket Movie Night at Fletcher Cove
The Mostova family
Julie Van der Auwera (SB Park & Rec Dept), Jewel Edson (SB City Council)
Joe and Storme Sixeas
Marcia Stanley, Linnea Dayton
The Dichoso family
Patty Maddox
Woodie on hand for Beach Blanket Movie Night at Fletcher Cove
Irene Nava, Peter Price
Ramiro and Brittainy Estrada (jon clark)
Patty Maddox (jon clark)
The Williams family (jon clark)
Elizabeth and Scott Buse (jon clark)
Chloe, Summer, and Jimmy Saldana, Morgan Stromquist, Jessica Meyer (jon clark)
Dale and Kathy Osborn (jon clark)
Cathy and Bob Richardson (jon clark)
Dale and Lori Trudeau (jon clark)
The Collins family (jon clark)
Ray and Shannon Horton (jon clark)
The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission hosted the 17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) at Fletcher Cove Park on Aug. 27. The evening began with live music by The Jackstraws surf band, followed by the film presentation of “The Endless Summer.”
Photos by Jon Clark
