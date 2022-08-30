Share
Photo Galleries

17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night

The Jackstraws Surf Band
1/27
The Jackstraws Surf Band 
Beach Blanket Movie Night at Fletcher Cove
2/27
Beach Blanket Movie Night at Fletcher Cove 
The Mostova family
3/27
The Mostova family 
Julie Van der Auwera (SB Park & Rec Dept), Jewel Edson (SB City Council)
4/27
Julie Van der Auwera (SB Park & Rec Dept), Jewel Edson (SB City Council) 
Joe and Storme Sixeas
5/27
Joe and Storme Sixeas 
Marcia Stanley, Linnea Dayton
6/27
Marcia Stanley, Linnea Dayton 
The Dichoso family
7/27
The Dichoso family 
Patty Maddox
8/27
Patty Maddox 
Woodie on hand for Beach Blanket Movie Night at Fletcher Cove
9/27
Woodie on hand for Beach Blanket Movie Night at Fletcher Cove 
Julie Van der Auwera (SB Park & Rec Dept), Jewel Edson (SB City Council)
10/27
Julie Van der Auwera (SB Park & Rec Dept), Jewel Edson (SB City Council) 
The Jackstraws Surf Band
11/27
The Jackstraws Surf Band 
The Jackstraws Surf Band
12/27
The Jackstraws Surf Band 
Irene Nava, Peter Price
13/27
Irene Nava, Peter Price 
Marcia Stanley, Linnea Dayton
14/27
Marcia Stanley, Linnea Dayton 
The Jackstraws Surf Band
15/27
The Jackstraws Surf Band  (jon clark)
Ramiro and Brittainy Estrada
16/27
Ramiro and Brittainy Estrada  (jon clark)
Julie Van der Auwera (SB Park & Rec Dept), Jewel Edson (SB City Council)
17/27
Julie Van der Auwera (SB Park & Rec Dept), Jewel Edson (SB City Council)  (jon clark)
Patty Maddox
18/27
Patty Maddox  (jon clark)
The Williams family
19/27
The Williams family  (jon clark)
Elizabeth and Scott Buse
20/27
Elizabeth and Scott Buse  (jon clark)
Chloe, Summer, and Jimmy Saldana, Morgan Stromquist, Jessica Meyer
21/27
Chloe, Summer, and Jimmy Saldana, Morgan Stromquist, Jessica Meyer  (jon clark)
Dale and Kathy Osborn
22/27
Dale and Kathy Osborn  (jon clark)
Cathy and Bob Richardson
23/27
Cathy and Bob Richardson  (jon clark)
Dale and Lori Trudeau
24/27
Dale and Lori Trudeau  (jon clark)
The Collins family
25/27
The Collins family  (jon clark)
Joe and Storme Sixeas
26/27
Joe and Storme Sixeas  (jon clark)
Ray and Shannon Horton
27/27
Ray and Shannon Horton  (jon clark)
Share

The City of Solana Beach’s Parks and Recreation Commission hosted the 17th annual Beach Blanket Movie Night (BBMN) at Fletcher Cove Park on Aug. 27. The evening began with live music by The Jackstraws surf band, followed by the film presentation of “The Endless Summer.”

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement