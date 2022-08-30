Del Mar Hills and Heights Ice Cream Social

Students and families from Del Mar Hills Academy and Del Mar Heights Elementary School kicked off the new school year with a tasty Ice Cream Social held Aug. 26 at the Del Mar Hills campus.

Naomi Altman and Ilona Barash with David, Warren, and Hillary Kuchinsky (jon clark)

The Melethil family and the Bhalla family (jon clark)

DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet and DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson bring in the ice cream

Naomi Altman and Ilona Barash with David, Warren, and Hillary Kuchinsky

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.