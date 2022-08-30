Share
Photo Galleries

Del Mar Hills and Heights Ice Cream Social

Beth Milligan, Kendra Tilker, Amy St. John, Carla Brown, Federico Fabbri, Jen Massara, Catherine Niedosik
1/28
Beth Milligan, Kendra Tilker, Amy St. John, Carla Brown, Federico Fabbri, Jen Massara, Catherine Niedosik 
The Seaman family
2/28
The Seaman family 
Hudson Pettus, Brigid Boland
3/28
Hudson Pettus, Brigid Boland 
DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson
4/28
DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson 
Charlotte, Ellie, DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson, Katherine, Eva, Sofia, and DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet
5/28
Charlotte, Ellie, DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson, Katherine, Eva, Sofia, and DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet 
Naomi Altman and Ilona Barash with David, Warren, and Hillary Kuchinsky
6/28
Naomi Altman and Ilona Barash with David, Warren, and Hillary Kuchinsky 
Hannah Bergman, Evelyn Davidson, Jane and Declan Rothbaler, Sean Davidson
7/28
Hannah Bergman, Evelyn Davidson, Jane and Declan Rothbaler, Sean Davidson 
Amalee Higgins, Lona Moreno
8/28
Amalee Higgins, Lona Moreno 
DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet and DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson bring in the ice cream
9/28
DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet and DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson bring in the ice cream 
Whitney Kirk (DM Hills PTA Pres), Lindsay Collingwood, Bill Robertson
10/28
Whitney Kirk (DM Hills PTA Pres), Lindsay Collingwood, Bill Robertson 
Coralie and Brent Kuenzi, Logan Martinez, Melissa Hoffman, Kimberly Jackson
11/28
Coralie and Brent Kuenzi, Logan Martinez, Melissa Hoffman, Kimberly Jackson 
The Sager family
12/28
The Sager family 
Danielle, Jack, and Lila Caceres
13/28
Danielle, Jack, and Lila Caceres 
DM Hills Academy principal Andrea Sleet
14/28
DM Hills Academy principal Andrea Sleet 
Beth Milligan, Kendra Tilker, Amy St. John, Carla Brown, Federico Fabbri, Jen Massara, Catherine Niedosik
15/28
Beth Milligan, Kendra Tilker, Amy St. John, Carla Brown, Federico Fabbri, Jen Massara, Catherine Niedosik 
The Prodani family
16/28
The Prodani family 
The Taran family
17/28
The Taran family 
Charlotte, Ellie, DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson, Katherine, Eva, Sofia, and DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet
18/28
Charlotte, Ellie, DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson, Katherine, Eva, Sofia, and DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet  (jon clark)
Coralie and Brent Kuenzi, Logan Martinez, Melissa Hoffman, Kimberly Jackson
19/28
Coralie and Brent Kuenzi, Logan Martinez, Melissa Hoffman, Kimberly Jackson  (jon clark)
The Melethil family and the Bhalla family
20/28
The Melethil family and the Bhalla family  (jon clark)
Trevor, Kadin, and Christopher Luepton
21/28
Trevor, Kadin, and Christopher Luepton  (jon clark)
Ivan and Nolan Davis, Kathy Marx
22/28
Ivan and Nolan Davis, Kathy Marx 
River
23/28
River 
Naomi Altman and Ilona Barash with David, Warren, and Hillary Kuchinsky
24/28
Naomi Altman and Ilona Barash with David, Warren, and Hillary Kuchinsky  (jon clark)
Amalee Higgins, Lona Moreno
25/28
Amalee Higgins, Lona Moreno  (jon clark)
The Seaman family
26/28
The Seaman family  (jon clark)
Whitney Kirk (DM Hills PTA Pres), Lindsay Collingwood, Bill Robertson
27/28
Whitney Kirk (DM Hills PTA Pres), Lindsay Collingwood, Bill Robertson  (jon clark)
Beth Milligan, Kendra Tilker, Amy St. John, Carla Brown, Federico Fabbri, Jen Massara, Catherine Niedosik
28/28
Beth Milligan, Kendra Tilker, Amy St. John, Carla Brown, Federico Fabbri, Jen Massara, Catherine Niedosik  (jon clark)
Share

Students and families from Del Mar Hills Academy and Del Mar Heights Elementary School kicked off the new school year with a tasty Ice Cream Social held Aug. 26 at the Del Mar Hills campus.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement