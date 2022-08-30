Del Mar Hills and Heights Ice Cream Social
Beth Milligan, Kendra Tilker, Amy St. John, Carla Brown, Federico Fabbri, Jen Massara, Catherine Niedosik
The Seaman family
Hudson Pettus, Brigid Boland
DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson
Charlotte, Ellie, DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson, Katherine, Eva, Sofia, and DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet
Naomi Altman and Ilona Barash with David, Warren, and Hillary Kuchinsky
Hannah Bergman, Evelyn Davidson, Jane and Declan Rothbaler, Sean Davidson
Amalee Higgins, Lona Moreno
DM Hills principal Andrea Sleet and DM Heights principal Jenny Peirson bring in the ice cream
Whitney Kirk (DM Hills PTA Pres), Lindsay Collingwood, Bill Robertson
Coralie and Brent Kuenzi, Logan Martinez, Melissa Hoffman, Kimberly Jackson
The Sager family
Danielle, Jack, and Lila Caceres
DM Hills Academy principal Andrea Sleet
The Prodani family
The Taran family
Students and families from Del Mar Hills Academy and Del Mar Heights Elementary School kicked off the new school year with a tasty Ice Cream Social held Aug. 26 at the Del Mar Hills campus.
Photos by Jon Clark
