Summer Twilight Concert features The Rolling Heartbreakers
1/37
Starla and Sienna Weiss, Alex and Irina Gaines
2/37
Folklorick was the opening act
3/37
The final Summer Twilight Concert of 2022 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar (jon clark)
4/37
Anna Chamberlain, Marilyn McCrary, Anna Walker
5/37
Carla and Glenn
6/37
Mike and Amy Moro
7/37
Michelle Smith, Loki, Kevin Popovic (jon clark)
8/37
Eli and Susie Sanchez, Kristine Schultz (jon clark)
9/37
Mike and Amy Moro (jon clark)
10/37
Lorenzo Kitts, Chris Merullo
11/37
Anna Chamberlain, Marilyn McCrary, Anna Walker
12/37
Lisa MacKinnon, Eva Zamora, Jim Bunnell, Steve Saunders (jon clark)
13/37
Carla and Glenn (jon clark)
14/37
T. Pat Stubbs, Robin Crabtree, Pat Vergne, Dawn Wood (jon clark)
15/37
Lisa MacKinnon, Eva Zamora, Jim Bunnell, Steve Saunders (jon clark)
16/37
Elyse Gordon, Lynn Goldberg, Bonnie Engel (jon clark)
17/37
Karen Rutledge, Mindy Cure (jon clark)
18/37
Michelle Smith, Loki, Kevin Popovic (jon clark)
19/37
Karen Rutledge, Mindy Cure (jon clark)
20/37
JC Schubel and Angela Phillips (jon clark)
21/37
Karen Rutledge, Mindy Cure (jon clark)
22/37
Pat Vergne, Lowell Cohen (jon clark)
23/37
Folklorick was the opening act (jon clark)
24/37
Heather Bruton, DM Mayor Dwight Worden, Jim Bennet, Greg Hoover, DM Community Services Director Jon Edelbrock (jon clark)
25/37
Starla and Sienna Weiss, Alex and Irina Gaines (jon clark)
26/37
Kris and Shavon Lindley (jon clark)
27/37
Mike and Toshi Geddes (jon clark)
28/37
Lorenzo Kitts, Chris Merullo (jon clark)
29/37
Friends enjoying the last Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert of 2022 (jon clark)
30/37
Folklorick was the opening act (jon clark)
31/37
Kris and Shavon Lindley (jon clark)
32/37
Steve and Emily Rahon with Fawnzie (jon clark)
33/37
Don Smith, Becky and Mark Conger (jon clark)
34/37
Steve and Emily Rahon with Fawnzie (jon clark)
35/37
Mike and Toshi Geddes (jon clark)
36/37
Brian and Yasmin Sexton (jon clark)
37/37
JC Schubel and Angela Phillips (jon clark)
The popular Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert series wrapped up this summer on Aug. 23 with a concert by The Rolling Heartbreakers, a Rolling Stones and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band. They also play some songs by other artists including Bruce Springsteen and Steely Dan. The festivities began with the Zel’s Opening Act, Folklorick.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.