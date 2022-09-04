Share
Teen Volunteers in Action-Chapter 2 event welcomes in a new year of helping others

Teen Volunteers in Action-Chapter 2 held its annual kick-off event Aug. 21 at Torrey Pines High School. More than 150 grade 7-12 volunteers gathered to support philanthropy and the San Diego community. The boys did team-building activities at the event and received presentations from nonprofit partners Challenged Athletes Foundation and Burrito Boyz. Members also donated granola bars, sunscreen, birthday letters and postage stamps for nonprofit organizations that also included Serving Seniors and Resurf.

TVIA is a nonprofit organization of young men who, together with their families, participate in structured programs of volunteerism, philanthropy, and personal development. Photos above are from the Aug. 21 event.

