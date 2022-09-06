Solana Highlands kindergarten Dads’ Club BBQ
Keith Henderson, Chris O’Donnell, Aaron Ling, Arnaud Marlier (jon clark)
Sammy Reich, Diane Chakmak, Nathan Reich (jon clark)
Sarah Henderson, Tara Maunder
Chase and Michelle McKinley
Brady Henderson
Paul Hsu, Sterling Wu, Yen-Kuan Wu
Sarah Henderson, Tara Maunder
The Peterson family (jon clark)
The Jorgesen family (jon clark)
Paul Hsu, Sterling Wu, Yen-Kuan Wu (jon clark)
Chase and Michelle McKinley (jon clark)
The Jorgesen family (jon clark)
Sarah Henderson, Tara Maunder (jon clark)
Brian James, Robert Reponte, Jin Shin (jon clark)
The Murray family (jon clark)
Riley and Erin Nagel (jon clark)
Aaron, Steve, and Stephanie Burd (jon clark)
Riley and Erin Nagel (jon clark)
The Lee family (jon clark)
Solana Highlands Elementary School kindergarten families gathered at Solana Highlands Park Aug. 31 to welcome in the new school year and enjoy a delicious Dads’ Club BBQ.
Photos by Jon Clark
