Solana Highlands kindergarten Dads’ Club BBQ

Keith Henderson, Chris O'Donnell, Aaron Ling, Arnaud Marlier
1/19
Keith Henderson, Chris O’Donnell, Aaron Ling, Arnaud Marlier  (jon clark)
Sammy Reich, Diane Chakmak, Nathan Reich
2/19
Sammy Reich, Diane Chakmak, Nathan Reich  (jon clark)
Chase and Michelle McKinley
4/19
Chase and Michelle McKinley 
Brady Henderson
5/19
Brady Henderson 
Paul Hsu, Sterling Wu, Yen-Kuan Wu
6/19
Paul Hsu, Sterling Wu, Yen-Kuan Wu 
The Peterson family
8/19
The Peterson family  (jon clark)
The Jorgesen family
9/19
The Jorgesen family  (jon clark)
Paul Hsu, Sterling Wu, Yen-Kuan Wu  (jon clark)
Chase and Michelle McKinley  (jon clark)
The Jorgesen family  (jon clark)
Sarah Henderson, Tara Maunder  (jon clark)
Brian James, Robert Reponte, Jin Shin
14/19
Brian James, Robert Reponte, Jin Shin  (jon clark)
The Murray family
15/19
The Murray family  (jon clark)
Riley and Erin Nagel  (jon clark)
Aaron, Steve, and Stephanie Burd
17/19
Aaron, Steve, and Stephanie Burd  (jon clark)
Riley and Erin Nagel  (jon clark)
The Lee family
19/19
The Lee family  (jon clark)
Solana Highlands Elementary School kindergarten families gathered at Solana Highlands Park Aug. 31 to welcome in the new school year and enjoy a delicious Dads’ Club BBQ.

Photos by Jon Clark

