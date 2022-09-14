Del Mar Rotary: 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction
Mark Matthess, Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer
Dr. Amy Seim, Jason Profant, Sharon Daly
Mark Hennenfent, Kirk and Susan Collins
Silent auction items at the Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree
Dagmar Gubernator, Dee House
Keith Rolle, Tom and Jenny Crane
Rod and Jean Stewart
Bee Pedersen, David Hulland
Steve and Karen Royce
Sal Ercolano, Pat Dougherty
Patrick Caughey, Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Laura and Ralph DeMarco
Caroline Lepore, Tracy Weaver
Sandi Weaver, Caroline Lepore
Ceci Doty, Kathy Faye
Bruschetta con Caponata from Il Fornaio
Jim Watkins, KC Vafiadis
The Rotary Club of Del Mar held its 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction Sept. 13 on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. The event, which included entertainment, food, beverages, and more, celebrated the Rotary Club’s work in the community and the new and exciting projects to come.
Photos by Jon Clark
