Share
Photo Galleries

Del Mar Rotary: 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction

Mark Matthess, Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer
1/41
Mark Matthess, Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer 
Dr. Amy Seim, Jason Profant, Sharon Daly
2/41
Dr. Amy Seim, Jason Profant, Sharon Daly 
Mark Hennenfent, Kirk and Susan Collins
3/41
Mark Hennenfent, Kirk and Susan Collins 
Silent auction items at the Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree
4/41
Silent auction items at the Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree 
Dagmar Gubernator, Dee House
5/41
Dagmar Gubernator, Dee House 
Keith Rolle, Tom and Jenny Crane
6/41
Keith Rolle, Tom and Jenny Crane 
Rod and Jean Stewart
7/41
Rod and Jean Stewart 
Bee Pedersen, David Hulland
8/41
Bee Pedersen, David Hulland 
Steve and Karen Royce
9/41
Steve and Karen Royce 
Sal Ercolano, Pat Dougherty
10/41
Sal Ercolano, Pat Dougherty 
Patrick Caughey, Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Laura and Ralph DeMarco
11/41
Patrick Caughey, Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Laura and Ralph DeMarco 
Caroline Lepore, Tracy Weaver
12/41
Caroline Lepore, Tracy Weaver 
Mark Hennenfent, Kirk and Susan Collins
13/41
Mark Hennenfent, Kirk and Susan Collins  (jon clark)
Yvette Cercone, Pam Rudolph
14/41
Yvette Cercone, Pam Rudolph  (jon clark)
Sandi Weaver, Caroline Lepore
15/41
Sandi Weaver, Caroline Lepore 
Ceci Doty, Kathy Faye
16/41
Ceci Doty, Kathy Faye 
Bruschetta con Caponata from Il Fornaio
17/41
Bruschetta con Caponata from Il Fornaio 
Jim Watkins, KC Vafiadis
18/41
Jim Watkins, KC Vafiadis 
Caroline Lepore, Tracy Weaver
19/41
Caroline Lepore, Tracy Weaver  (jon clark)
Bob Muller, Dee House
20/41
Bob Muller, Dee House  (jon clark)
Jim Watkins, KC Vafiadis
21/41
Jim Watkins, KC Vafiadis  (jon clark)
Ceci Doty, Kathy Faye
22/41
Ceci Doty, Kathy Faye  (jon clark)
Keith Rolle, Tom and Jenny Crane
23/41
Keith Rolle, Tom and Jenny Crane  (jon clark)
Mark Matthess, Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer
24/41
Mark Matthess, Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer  (jon clark)
Bee Pedersen, David Hulland
25/41
Bee Pedersen, David Hulland  (jon clark)
Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree
26/41
Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree  (jon clark)
Rod and Jean Stewart
27/41
Rod and Jean Stewart  (jon clark)
Jan Newell, Claudette Heffner
28/41
Jan Newell, Claudette Heffner  (jon clark)
Michael Lewis, Linda Groom, Rita Meier, Alice McNally
29/41
Michael Lewis, Linda Groom, Rita Meier, Alice McNally  (jon clark)
Dr. Amy Seim, Jason Profant, Sharon Daly
30/41
Dr. Amy Seim, Jason Profant, Sharon Daly  (jon clark)
Sandi Weaver, Caroline Lepore
31/41
Sandi Weaver, Caroline Lepore  (jon clark)
Patrick Caughey, Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Laura and Ralph DeMarco
32/41
Patrick Caughey, Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Laura and Ralph DeMarco  (jon clark)
"Beale and Vine" entertained the crowd with jazzy blues
33/41
“Beale and Vine” entertained the crowd with jazzy blues  (jon clark)
Steve and Karen Royce
34/41
Steve and Karen Royce  (jon clark)
Felicity Mudgett, Jared Nelson
35/41
Felicity Mudgett, Jared Nelson  (jon clark)
"Beale and Vine" entertained the crowd with jazzy blues
36/41
“Beale and Vine” entertained the crowd with jazzy blues  (jon clark)
Dagmar Gubernator, Dee House
37/41
Dagmar Gubernator, Dee House  (jon clark)
Patrick Caughey, Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Laura and Ralph DeMarco
38/41
Patrick Caughey, Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Laura and Ralph DeMarco  (jon clark)
Kristy and Jon Bell, Bryan and Shelly Pruden
39/41
Kristy and Jon Bell, Bryan and Shelly Pruden  (jon clark)
Sal Ercolano, Pat Dougherty
40/41
Sal Ercolano, Pat Dougherty  (jon clark)
Tiger Roberts, Susie Coordt
41/41
Tiger Roberts, Susie Coordt  (jon clark)
Share

The Rotary Club of Del Mar held its 18th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction Sept. 13 on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. The event, which included entertainment, food, beverages, and more, celebrated the Rotary Club’s work in the community and the new and exciting projects to come.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement