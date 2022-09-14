North Coast Women’s Connection holds ‘Sunflowers & Smiles’ Luncheon
1/9
Guest speaker Anna Johns (Robert_McKenzie)
2/9
Diane Beyer, Marge Blandina, Christine Patrize, Sue Harris. Seated: Gaye Bench, Sally Burgess (Robert_McKenzie)
3/9
Board members Minnie Scott, board chair Michele Hemesath, Amber Persia-Hodges, Susan Popov, Kathy Boehm, Patricia Van Gorder, Barbara Litwiller (Robert_McKenzie)
4/9
Lois Shaefer, Trudy Harsch (Robert_McKenzie)
5/9
Lita Arvizu, Blanche Weisz (Robert_McKenzie)
6/9
Tami Rodgers, Beverly Sturr, Janie Nakamatsu (Robert_McKenzie)
7/9
Terri Arter, Mona Spate (Robert_McKenzie)
8/9
Debra Earle, Diann Talamantes, Sandi Johnston (Robert_McKenzie)
9/9
Kathy Klink, Sharon Steffen, Jill McGrew, Sally Trovaten, Connie Hays (Robert_McKenzie)
The North Coast Women’s Collection’s Fall Luncheon was held Sept. 13 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. Guest speaker Anna Johns spoke about how she faced personal and cultural challenges as the daughter of a career military father — “Footprints On My Heart”.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
