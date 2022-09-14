Share
Photo Galleries

North Coast Women’s Connection holds ‘Sunflowers & Smiles’ Luncheon

Guest speaker Anna Johns
1/9
Guest speaker Anna Johns  (Robert_McKenzie)
Diane Beyer, Marge Blandina, Christine Patrize, Sue Harris. Seated: Gaye Bench, Sally Burgess
2/9
Diane Beyer, Marge Blandina, Christine Patrize, Sue Harris. Seated: Gaye Bench, Sally Burgess  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board members Minnie Scott, board chair Michele Hemesath, Amber Persia-Hodges, Susan Popov, Kathy Boehm, Patricia Van Gorder, Barbara Litwiller
3/9
Board members Minnie Scott, board chair Michele Hemesath, Amber Persia-Hodges, Susan Popov, Kathy Boehm, Patricia Van Gorder, Barbara Litwiller  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lois Shaefer, Trudy Harsch
4/9
Lois Shaefer, Trudy Harsch  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lita Arvizu, Blanche Weisz
5/9
Lita Arvizu, Blanche Weisz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tami Rodgers, Beverly Sturr, Janie Nakamatsu
6/9
Tami Rodgers, Beverly Sturr, Janie Nakamatsu  (Robert_McKenzie)
Terri Arter, Mona Spate
7/9
Terri Arter, Mona Spate  (Robert_McKenzie)
Debra Earle, Diann Talamantes, Sandi Johnston
8/9
Debra Earle, Diann Talamantes, Sandi Johnston  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kathy Klink, Sharon Steffen, Jill McGrew, Sally Trovaten, Connie Hays
9/9
Kathy Klink, Sharon Steffen, Jill McGrew, Sally Trovaten, Connie Hays  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The North Coast Women’s Collection’s Fall Luncheon was held Sept. 13 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach. Guest speaker Anna Johns spoke about how she faced personal and cultural challenges as the daughter of a career military father — “Footprints On My Heart”.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement