Del Mar Heights PTA holds Harvest Festival
Bubble time at the Del Mar Heights Harvest Festival
Jean-Luc and Angela Phillips
Zoe Aguilar, Lara Amin, Elizabeth Aguilar
Sheila and Akshay Krishna
The Schmelz family
Zeno and Gannon with principal Jenny Peirson
The Gedulin family
Christine and Kaylee Ross
Amelie McCandless holds a bunny in the petting zoo
Colbie, Audrey, and Kaia Bowen
Kathy and Liam Gallagher
The petting zoo at the Del Mar Heights Harvest Festival
Teddy and Sharon Franke, Robin Alvarez, Chelsea Ziskin (jon clark)
Lynlee, Baden, and Clark Brown (jon clark)
The Marconi family (jon clark)
The Sung family (jon clark)
Leonie Heyworth, Shaelin Rogers, Victoria and Jeanine Balian (jon clark)
The Ribner family (jon clark)
Teddy and Sharon Franke (jon clark)
David and Erin Lawson, Liam Gallagher (jon clark)
The Del Mar Heights School PTA held a festive Harvest Festival for the school’s families Sept. 14 at Del Mar Hills Academy. The event included food trucks, shaved ice, a petting zoo, bounce houses, carnival games, a DJ, photo booth, and IBubble.
Photos by Jon Clark
