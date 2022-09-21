Share
Del Mar Heights PTA holds Harvest Festival

Bubble time at the Del Mar Heights Harvest Festival
1/30
Jean-Luc and Angela Phillips
2/30
Zoe Aguilar, Lara Amin, Elizabeth Aguilar
3/30
Sheila and Akshay Krishna
4/30
The Schmelz family
5/30
Zeno and Gannon with principal Jenny Peirson
6/30
The Gedulin family
7/30
Christine and Kaylee Ross
8/30
Amelie McCandless holds a bunny in the petting zoo
9/30
Colbie, Audrey, and Kaia Bowen
10/30
Christine and Kaylee Ross
11/30
Kathy and Liam Gallagher
12/30
Colbie, Audrey, and Kaia Bowen
13/30
Bubble time at the Del Mar Heights Harvest Festival
14/30
The petting zoo at the Del Mar Heights Harvest Festival
15/30
Zeno and Gannon with principal Jenny Peirson
16/30
Teddy and Sharon Franke, Robin Alvarez, Chelsea Ziskin
17/30
Lynlee, Baden, and Clark Brown
18/30
The Marconi family
19/30
Colbie, Audrey, and Kaia Bowen
20/30
The Sung family
21/30
Kathy and Liam Gallagher
22/30
Leonie Heyworth, Shaelin Rogers, Victoria and Jeanine Balian
23/30
Leonie Heyworth, Shaelin Rogers, Victoria and Jeanine Balian
24/30
Teddy and Sharon Franke, Robin Alvarez, Chelsea Ziskin
25/30
The Ribner family
26/30
The Schmelz family
27/30
Teddy and Sharon Franke
28/30
David and Erin Lawson, Liam Gallagher
29/30
The Sung family
30/30
The Del Mar Heights School PTA held a festive Harvest Festival for the school’s families Sept. 14 at Del Mar Hills Academy. The event included food trucks, shaved ice, a petting zoo, bounce houses, carnival games, a DJ, photo booth, and IBubble.

Photos by Jon Clark

