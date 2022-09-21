Del Mar Heights PTA holds Harvest Festival

The Del Mar Heights School PTA held a festive Harvest Festival for the school’s families Sept. 14 at Del Mar Hills Academy. The event included food trucks, shaved ice, a petting zoo, bounce houses, carnival games, a DJ, photo booth, and IBubble.

Zeno and Gannon with principal Jenny Peirson

The petting zoo at the Del Mar Heights Harvest Festival

Bubble time at the Del Mar Heights Harvest Festival

Amelie McCandless holds a bunny in the petting zoo

