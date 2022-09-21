Solana Highlands Sweet Treats Social
1/23
Victoria Kuperman, Mohsen Mollazadeh, Hollis Lefkowitz (jon clark)
2/23
Sadaf Jamali with Artemis, Haleh, and Mehran Razazian (jon clark)
3/23
Zheng Tao, Nolan Ren, Olivia Ren
4/23
The Jhoty family
5/23
Maksim and Katie Aydin
6/23
7/23
Allison Zhang, Lily Li
8/23
Landon and Cat Keating
9/23
Kinsley Schermerhorn, Emily Schellenberg
10/23
Brynn Whelan, Nicole and Blake Altshuler
11/23
Rumi Aramaki, Nicolette Dennis, Christine Murphy (jon clark)
12/23
13/23
Haleh and Mehran Razazian
14/23
Vincent and Jiang Wei Zhang
15/23
16/23
Soo Young Hur, Ethan Hur (jon clark)
17/23
Sean Baek and his parents (jon clark)
18/23
19/23
Sadaf Jamali with Artemis Razazian
20/23
Landon and Cat Keating (jon clark)
21/23
Siyu and Lillian Yang (jon clark)
22/23
The Jhoty family (jon clark)
23/23
Benjamin and Ethan Schrager (jon clark)
Solana Highlands School families gathered Sept. 15 to enjoy a delicious PTA-sponsored Sweet Treats Social event.
Photos by Jon Clark
