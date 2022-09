Sycamore Ridge Stallion Stampede

Sycamore Ridge families enjoyed a fun-filled western-themed party on Sept. 16 presented by the school’s PTA to kick off the year. The event featured a DJ, face painting, hair coloring, tattoo and balloon artists, a sensory-friendly zone, and a hat decorating contest.

