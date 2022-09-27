CCA Foundation hosts ‘Fall Parent Happy Hour’
1/11
Board members Elizabeth Chen, VP Development Colleen Henckels, SDUHSD District Trustee Julie Bronstein, Nilima Tipirneni, Assistant Principal Garry Thornton, Director of Events Nancy Coker, Board President Kimberly McSherry, Bonnie Li, Ying Yang (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Sonela Cavicke, Anita Gupta, Suzanne Marmion (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Seated: Profe Sanchez, Kat Dickinson. Standing: Sarah Aguilar, Chung-Ching Kao, Dvora Celniker (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
Kim and Ken Rockwell (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Standing: Li Lu, board member Bonnie Li. Seated: Lin Li, Tina Li, board Secretary Ying Yang, Yiqian Wang (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Nadav Hazan, Computer Science teacher Mark Whitehouse, Mo Kagalwala (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Luke Swistun, Cynthia Rajsbaum, Kristin Watkins, Dominika Swistun (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Michelle Beaulieu, Yen and Ram Malhotra (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Standing: SDUHSD Trustee Julie Bronstein, Executive Director Joanne Couvrette. Seated: Miriam Bogan, Gina Mahmood (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Haldane Liew and Susan Yee, CCAF President Kimberly McSherry, Principal Brett Killeen, Dvora Celniker, Kim and Ken Rockwell (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Ann Frost, Samantha Williams (Robert_McKenzie)
The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation held a “Fall Parent Happy Hour” event Sept. 21 at Flora bar & kitchen in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. The event provided an opportunity for attendees to get to know their fellow CCA parents, as well as Foundation and CCA staff members in a relaxed environment.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.