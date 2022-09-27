Del Mar Foundation hosts Annual Community Picnic
1/17
Del Mar Community Connections- Ashley Simpkins (Program Director), Kara Adams (assistant Program Director), Phyllis Mirsky (2022 Volunteer of the Year), Sheila Sharpe, Wayne Otchis (Treasurer), Tema Halpern (Secretary), Marilyn Carpenter (Robert_McKenzie)
2/17
DMCC with Del Mar’s famous lemon cake (Robert_McKenzie)
3/17
Del Mar Foundation board member Julie Maxey-Allison, President Betty Wheeler (Robert_McKenzie)
4/17
Louie Bickett and Benton Bickett have a little sibling rivalry during an oversized game of chess (Robert_McKenzie)
5/17
Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary members Patricia Case and Paul Butler (Robert_McKenzie)
6/17
www.BehindTheScenesFacePainting.com artist Vanessa Erickson (Robert_McKenzie)
7/17
Alicia Gregson with Emma and Dylan (Robert_McKenzie)
8/17
Gia celebrates her birthday with friends and family (Robert_McKenzie)
9/17
www.FemaleAthleteVolunteers.org Sharkey, London, Sophie, Katie (Robert_McKenzie)
10/17
Loan and Chinh Ho with Natalie and Nora (Robert_McKenzie)
11/17
Yummy sandwiches were donated by Board & Brew, served by Kelley Huggett and volunteer Bob Gans (DMCC President) (Robert_McKenzie)
12/17
Olena Tulik, Oxana Kazarina with Amelia (Robert_McKenzie)
13/17
The picnic included many fun games and activities (Robert_McKenzie)
14/17
Bill Michalsky, Del Mar Village Association board member Karen Powell (Robert_McKenzie)
15/17
Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Del Mar icon Carol Mason (Robert_McKenzie)
16/17
17/17
Arnie Politzer, Bailey, and Sidni (Robert_McKenzie)
The Del Mar Foundation hosted its Annual Community Picnic Sept. 25 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. The event included live music by The Donnis Trio, games and activities for all ages, a Beer Garden featuring Viewpoint Brewing Co. beers, Board & Brew sandwiches, and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
