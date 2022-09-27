Share
Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective meets to begin 2023 giving cycle

Host Susan Maronde (with Fenway), Sonya Williams, Beth Mattfolk, Lani Curtis (Founder and President), Rebecca Brewer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Corinna Casey, Lena Liu, Yasmin Petree, Beth Milligan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sonya Williams, event host Susan Maronde, Marisa Hildebrand-Criqui, Sara McMenamin, Beth Davidso  (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Women’s Collective board members Cynthia Kuelbs (Secretary/Parliamentarian), Wenhsin Lee (President-Elect), Beth Davidson (Meetings & Events Coordinator), Sally Roberts (Grants Co-Chair), Paz Silbert (Treasurer), Sara McMenamin ( Grants Co-Chair), Juli Oh Browne (Membership Chair), Lani Curtis (Founder and President)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jocie van Reusen, Jennifer Maggenti, Kristen Linehan, Tina Gremel, Beth Palla, Heidi Yeung  (Robert_McKenzie)
Alison Minter, Maria Pelucio, guest speaker Jonathan Burgos (First Gen Scholars), Cat Fravel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tina Thomas, Lacey Logan, Jan Richman, Georgie Bernstein  (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective members gathered Sept. 20 in Del Mar to kick-off their 2023 giving cycle and receive an update from their lead grantee, First Gen Scholars.

The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is a community of Del Mar women who give collectively to amplify their impact as donors. Their vision “is to grow as a philanthropic community that has a meaningful financial impact on non-profit organizations meeting the needs of under-served populations in San Diego County,” according to their website at www.dmwgc.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

