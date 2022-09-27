Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective meets to begin 2023 giving cycle

Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective members gathered Sept. 20 in Del Mar to kick-off their 2023 giving cycle and receive an update from their lead grantee, First Gen Scholars.

The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is a community of Del Mar women who give collectively to amplify their impact as donors. Their vision “is to grow as a philanthropic community that has a meaningful financial impact on non-profit organizations meeting the needs of under-served populations in San Diego County,” according to their website at www.dmwgc.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

