Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective meets to begin 2023 giving cycle
1/7
Host Susan Maronde (with Fenway), Sonya Williams, Beth Mattfolk, Lani Curtis (Founder and President), Rebecca Brewer (Robert_McKenzie)
2/7
Corinna Casey, Lena Liu, Yasmin Petree, Beth Milligan (Robert_McKenzie)
3/7
Sonya Williams, event host Susan Maronde, Marisa Hildebrand-Criqui, Sara McMenamin, Beth Davidso (Robert_McKenzie)
4/7
Del Mar Women’s Collective board members Cynthia Kuelbs (Secretary/Parliamentarian), Wenhsin Lee (President-Elect), Beth Davidson (Meetings & Events Coordinator), Sally Roberts (Grants Co-Chair), Paz Silbert (Treasurer), Sara McMenamin ( Grants Co-Chair), Juli Oh Browne (Membership Chair), Lani Curtis (Founder and President) (Robert_McKenzie)
5/7
Jocie van Reusen, Jennifer Maggenti, Kristen Linehan, Tina Gremel, Beth Palla, Heidi Yeung (Robert_McKenzie)
6/7
Alison Minter, Maria Pelucio, guest speaker Jonathan Burgos (First Gen Scholars), Cat Fravel (Robert_McKenzie)
7/7
Tina Thomas, Lacey Logan, Jan Richman, Georgie Bernstein (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective members gathered Sept. 20 in Del Mar to kick-off their 2023 giving cycle and receive an update from their lead grantee, First Gen Scholars.
The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is a community of Del Mar women who give collectively to amplify their impact as donors. Their vision “is to grow as a philanthropic community that has a meaningful financial impact on non-profit organizations meeting the needs of under-served populations in San Diego County,” according to their website at www.dmwgc.org.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
