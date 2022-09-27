Share
Photo Galleries

Fall 2022: The Miracle League of San Diego Opening Day

Ashlynn at bat
1/43
Ashlynn at bat 
Riley at bat
2/43
Riley at bat 
Tate at bat
3/43
Tate at bat 
James at bat
4/43
James at bat 
Stuart Kipper, Cecile and Katie Krippes
5/43
Stuart Kipper, Cecile and Katie Krippes  (jon clark)
Ken Biblowitz, Barry and Josh Friedman
6/43
Ken Biblowitz, Barry and Josh Friedman  (jon clark)
Sue Hammond, Auggie Crockett, Kate Backer
7/43
Sue Hammond, Auggie Crockett, Kate Backer  (jon clark)
Brett at bat
8/43
Brett at bat 
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with Maryann Robinson
9/43
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with Maryann Robinson  (jon clark)
Tate at bat
10/43
Tate at bat 
Noah and Tate run the bases together
11/43
Noah and Tate run the bases together 
Chuck and Evelyn Carone, April Mosebrook
12/43
Chuck and Evelyn Carone, April Mosebrook  (jon clark)
The Padres Friar with Auggie Crockett
13/43
The Padres Friar with Auggie Crockett  (jon clark)
Ashlynn runs the bases
14/43
Ashlynn runs the bases 
Gillies and Alan MacKinnon
15/43
Gillies and Alan MacKinnon  (jon clark)
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with his wife Robin and dog King Louis
16/43
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with his wife Robin and dog King Louis  (jon clark)
The Padres Friar with Jason Gackstetter
17/43
The Padres Friar with Jason Gackstetter  (jon clark)
Brett has his eye on the ball
18/43
Brett has his eye on the ball 
Camille gets ready at home plate
19/43
Camille gets ready at home plate 
Emily runs to first base
20/43
Emily runs to first base 
Emily gets a high five
21/43
Emily gets a high five 
Ken Biblowitz, Barry and Josh Friedman
22/43
Ken Biblowitz, Barry and Josh Friedman  (jon clark)
Dave and Kate Backer
23/43
Dave and Kate Backer  (jon clark)
Jack gets ready to bat
24/43
Jack gets ready to bat 
The Padres Friar with Auggie Crockett
25/43
The Padres Friar with Auggie Crockett  (jon clark)
Sue Hammond, Auggie Crockett, Kate Backer
26/43
Sue Hammond, Auggie Crockett, Kate Backer  (jon clark)
Raymond at bat
27/43
Raymond at bat 
James has his eye on the ball
28/43
James has his eye on the ball 
Coach Kipp, Ryan Douglas, Mary Cunningham
29/43
Coach Kipp, Ryan Douglas, Mary Cunningham  (jon clark)
Brayden runs to first base
30/43
Brayden runs to first base 
Gillies and Alan MacKinnon
31/43
Gillies and Alan MacKinnon  (jon clark)
Riley runs to first base
32/43
Riley runs to first base 
Luke gets ready to bat
33/43
Luke gets ready to bat 
Glenn and Luke Christensen, Caroline Loomis, Donna Reihs
34/43
Glenn and Luke Christensen, Caroline Loomis, Donna Reihs  (jon clark)
Tim and Jason Gackstetter
35/43
Tim and Jason Gackstetter  (jon clark)
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with his wife Robin and dog King Louis
36/43
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with his wife Robin and dog King Louis  (jon clark)
Padres player makes his way to home plate
37/43
Padres player makes his way to home plate 
Noah at bat
38/43
Noah at bat 
Brayden at bat
39/43
Brayden at bat 
Noah at bat
40/43
Noah at bat 
Emily at bat
41/43
Emily at bat 
Luke at bat
42/43
Luke at bat 
Dave and Kate Backer
43/43
Dave and Kate Backer  (jon clark)
Share

The Miracle League of San Diego held it Fall 2022 Opening Day event Sept. 17 at Engel Family Field at San Dieguito Park. The event included a Parade of Teams, an Opening Day Ceremony, games and more.

The Miracle League of San Diego “provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Every player is matched with a buddy based on his or her unique needs,” according to its website. For more information, visit miracleleagueofsandiego.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement