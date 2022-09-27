Fall 2022: The Miracle League of San Diego Opening Day

The Miracle League of San Diego held it Fall 2022 Opening Day event Sept. 17 at Engel Family Field at San Dieguito Park. The event included a Parade of Teams, an Opening Day Ceremony, games and more.

The Miracle League of San Diego “provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Every player is matched with a buddy based on his or her unique needs,” according to its website. For more information, visit miracleleagueofsandiego.org.

Photos by Jon Clark