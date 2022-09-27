Fall 2022: The Miracle League of San Diego Opening Day
1/43
Ashlynn at bat
2/43
Riley at bat
3/43
Tate at bat
4/43
James at bat
5/43
Stuart Kipper, Cecile and Katie Krippes (jon clark)
6/43
Ken Biblowitz, Barry and Josh Friedman (jon clark)
7/43
Sue Hammond, Auggie Crockett, Kate Backer (jon clark)
8/43
Brett at bat
9/43
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with Maryann Robinson (jon clark)
10/43
Tate at bat
11/43
Noah and Tate run the bases together
12/43
Chuck and Evelyn Carone, April Mosebrook (jon clark)
13/43
The Padres Friar with Auggie Crockett (jon clark)
14/43
Ashlynn runs the bases
15/43
Gillies and Alan MacKinnon (jon clark)
16/43
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with his wife Robin and dog King Louis (jon clark)
17/43
The Padres Friar with Jason Gackstetter (jon clark)
18/43
Brett has his eye on the ball
19/43
Camille gets ready at home plate
20/43
Emily runs to first base
21/43
Emily gets a high five
22/43
Ken Biblowitz, Barry and Josh Friedman (jon clark)
23/43
Dave and Kate Backer (jon clark)
24/43
Jack gets ready to bat
25/43
The Padres Friar with Auggie Crockett (jon clark)
26/43
Sue Hammond, Auggie Crockett, Kate Backer (jon clark)
27/43
Raymond at bat
28/43
James has his eye on the ball
29/43
Coach Kipp, Ryan Douglas, Mary Cunningham (jon clark)
30/43
Brayden runs to first base
31/43
Gillies and Alan MacKinnon (jon clark)
32/43
Riley runs to first base
33/43
Luke gets ready to bat
34/43
Glenn and Luke Christensen, Caroline Loomis, Donna Reihs (jon clark)
35/43
Tim and Jason Gackstetter (jon clark)
36/43
Miracle League founder Dan Engel with his wife Robin and dog King Louis (jon clark)
37/43
Padres player makes his way to home plate
38/43
Noah at bat
39/43
Brayden at bat
40/43
Noah at bat
41/43
Emily at bat
42/43
Luke at bat
43/43
Dave and Kate Backer (jon clark)
The Miracle League of San Diego held it Fall 2022 Opening Day event Sept. 17 at Engel Family Field at San Dieguito Park. The event included a Parade of Teams, an Opening Day Ceremony, games and more.
The Miracle League of San Diego “provides children with special needs the opportunity to play baseball in an organized league. Every player is matched with a buddy based on his or her unique needs,” according to its website. For more information, visit miracleleagueofsandiego.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.