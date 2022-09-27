UCSD professor discusses ‘Why the War in Ukraine’ at Solana Beach Library

Branislav Slantchev, professor of political science at UCSD, presented “Why the War in Ukraine?” Sept. 20 at the Solana Beach Library as part of its speaker series. Slantchev discussed the evolving role of Ukraine in the security of Europe and American global foreign policy along with the long-term conflict with Russia.

The event was co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library.

Photos by Rob McKenzie