UCSD professor discusses ‘Why the War in Ukraine’ at Solana Beach Library
It was a standing room only crowd for the talk about Ukraine (Robert_McKenzie)
Bette Johnson, Connie Martin, Mary Jane Boyd, Jan Weir (Robert_McKenzie)
Caroline DeMar, Rena Monge (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Beach Community Connections board members Peter Gourevitch, Marilyn Kogen, Jill MacDonald, Bill Miler, Kathy Batcher, Treasurer Marilyn Barnett (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends of the Solana Beach Library Vice President Paulette Cabral, President Susan McEachern (Robert_McKenzie)
Dr. Ed Siegel, Anna Marie Mohler, Maryanna Buncher (Robert_McKenzie)
Guest speaker Branislav Slantchev (UCSD Professor of Political Science) (Robert_McKenzie)
Branislav Slantchev, professor of political science at UCSD, presented “Why the War in Ukraine?” Sept. 20 at the Solana Beach Library as part of its speaker series. Slantchev discussed the evolving role of Ukraine in the security of Europe and American global foreign policy along with the long-term conflict with Russia.
The event was co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library.
