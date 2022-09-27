Share
UCSD professor discusses ‘Why the War in Ukraine’ at Solana Beach Library

It was a standing room only crowd for the talk about Ukraine
Bette Johnson, Connie Martin, Mary Jane Boyd, Jan Weir
Caroline DeMar, Rena Monge
Solana Beach Community Connections board members Peter Gourevitch, Marilyn Kogen, Jill MacDonald, Bill Miler, Kathy Batcher, Treasurer Marilyn Barnett
Friends of the Solana Beach Library Vice President Paulette Cabral, President Susan McEachern
Dr. Ed Siegel, Anna Marie Mohler, Maryanna Buncher
Guest speaker Branislav Slantchev (UCSD Professor of Political Science)
Branislav Slantchev, professor of political science at UCSD, presented “Why the War in Ukraine?” Sept. 20 at the Solana Beach Library as part of its speaker series. Slantchev discussed the evolving role of Ukraine in the security of Europe and American global foreign policy along with the long-term conflict with Russia.

The event was co-sponsored by Solana Beach Community Connections and the Friends of the Solana Beach Library.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

