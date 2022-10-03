Ashley Falls Ice Cream Social and Magic Show
Parents and kids enjoying ices (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel, Nala, Salma, Fathina (Robert_McKenzie)
Dublin, Amanda Gutierrez, Denver, Pat Gutierrez, Ayla, Matt Dalrymple, and Marjan Marzban (Robert_McKenzie)
Ayesha, Meghna, Nina (Robert_McKenzie)
PTA board members Darlene Lee, Treasurer Allyson Evans, Renee Sells, Amanda Frizzell, President Valerie Schornstein, Melissa Johnson (Robert_McKenzie)
Sanjiv and Janice Madan, Shraboni Naik, Julia Korol (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Joy Love with Matthew and Mason (Robert_McKenzie)
Families and friends enjoying the ice cream social (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel (holding Lilah) and David Carnick, with Eva, Orly and Talya (Robert_McKenzie)
Kristin and Mike Adams with Elin, Liv, and Isla (Robert_McKenzie)
Negin and David Bradfield with Vesta, Yasna, and Ariana (Robert_McKenzie)
Cheree Bray with her little friends (Robert_McKenzie)
Principal Karly Pecorella with Eva and Anusha (Robert_McKenzie)
A tasty Ice Cream Social was hosted by the Ashley Falls PTA Sept. 30 for students and their families. A fun Brock Edwards Magic Show was held right after the social.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
