Ashley Falls Ice Cream Social and Magic Show

Parents and kids enjoying ices  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel, Nala, Salma, Fathina  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dublin, Amanda Gutierrez, Denver, Pat Gutierrez, Ayla, Matt Dalrymple, and Marjan Marzban  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ayesha, Meghna, Nina  (Robert_McKenzie)
PTA board members Darlene Lee, Treasurer Allyson Evans, Renee Sells, Amanda Frizzell, President Valerie Schornstein, Melissa Johnson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sanjiv and Janice Madan, Shraboni Naik, Julia Korol  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Joy Love with Matthew and Mason  (Robert_McKenzie)
Families and friends enjoying the ice cream social  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel (holding Lilah) and David Carnick, with Eva, Orly and Talya  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kristin and Mike Adams with Elin, Liv, and Isla  (Robert_McKenzie)
Negin and David Bradfield with Vesta, Yasna, and Ariana  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cheree Bray with her little friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
Principal Karly Pecorella with Eva and Anusha  (Robert_McKenzie)
A tasty Ice Cream Social was hosted by the Ashley Falls PTA Sept. 30 for students and their families. A fun Brock Edwards Magic Show was held right after the social.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

