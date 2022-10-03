Del Mar Community Connections presents 2022 Annual Benefit Gala
1/12
DMCC board members standing: Klaus Gubernator, Al Sweedler, Marilyn Carpenter, Sheila Sharpe, Judy Schuckit. Seated: Teema Halpern, President Bob Gans, Mary Walshok, Treasurer Wayne Otchis (Robert_McKenzie)
2/12
Carly Michaels, board member Judy Schuckit, board member Teema Halpern, Jenny Meiselman, Past DMCC President Felise Levine, DMCC Founder Penny Abell, volunteer of the year Phyllis Mirsky (Robert_McKenzie)
3/12
Past DMCC President Don Mosier, Ann Feeney, Melissa Gans and DMCC President Bob Gans (Robert_McKenzie)
4/12
Jackie Bridge, Carol Mason, Past DMCC President Nate McCay (Robert_McKenzie)
5/12
Past DMCC President Terry Kopanski, Carol Steblay, board member Marilyn Carpenter and Dan DeNike (Robert_McKenzie)
6/12
John Goodkind and Past DMCC President Felise Levine (Robert_McKenzie)
7/12
Board member Marilyn Carpenter did her part to sell the auction items (Robert_McKenzie)
8/12
Champion donors Jeff and Beth Mattfolk, Lacey Logan and John Spelich (Robert_McKenzie)
9/12
Jas Grewal, Del Mar Councilmember Terry Gaasterland, Lacey Logan (Robert_McKenzie)
10/12
Visionary donors Tom and Susan Harrington, Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Del Mar Foundation President Betty Wheeler, Judd and Susan Halenza (Robert_McKenzie)
11/12
The ElectroCarpathians with Fred Benedetti (Robert_McKenzie)
12/12
The DMCC gala is a popular Del Mar event (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Community Connections held its 22nd Annual Benefit Gala, “A Night on the Mediterranean”, Oct. 1. The event featured great Greek food, entertainment and more. The benefit raises money to fund programs and services that will help older adults to age independently at home.
For more information on Del Mar Community Connections, visit www.dmcc.cc
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.