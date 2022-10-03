EC Gallery hosts ‘Burner: A Group Exhibition of International Street Artists’

EC Gallery in Solana Beach is presenting “Burner: A Group Exhibition of International Street Artists.” Works from globally-renowned street artists Dalek, Banksy, Zero Gradient, Harry Bunce, KEF!, Pure Evil, Shane Goudreau and other renowned urban artists are on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery from Oct. 1 through Oct. 27. An opening party was held Oct. 1 (photos from the event are on this page) and Oct. 2 with live in-person appearances by Superstar Artist Shane Goudreau. For more information, visit EC Gallery at www.ecgallery.com or call the gallery at 800-599-7111.

Photos by Robert McKenzie