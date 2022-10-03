Pathways to Citizenship holds Del Margaritaville fundraiser

Pathways to Citizenship, a rapidly growing San Diego nonprofit, hosted its Del Margaritaville fundraiser Oct. 2 at the iconic old Del Mar Train Station.

The happy hour event featured music by Gary Seiler and his Coral Reef Riders, great food, cash bar, an opportunity to bid on vacation packages, local entertainment and one-of-a-kind art pieces. All proceeds benefit the clients and students of Pathways to Citizenship, a legal and educational nonprofit based in Solana Beach. Visit pathwayssd.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie