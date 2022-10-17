Share
Photo Galleries

Ashley Falls STEAM+ Night

Kristen Howell, James Howell, Brooks Howell, Ezra Skolnik, Evan Howell
1/25
Kristen Howell, James Howell, Brooks Howell, Ezra Skolnik, Evan Howell  (jon clark)
Art teacher Amy Doyle, teacher Jackie Tiffany, superintendent Dr. Holly McClurg, principal Karly Pecorella
2/25
Art teacher Amy Doyle, teacher Jackie Tiffany, superintendent Dr. Holly McClurg, principal Karly Pecorella  (jon clark)
Mark Zakrzewski, Andy Kirkpatrick, Lisa Paglia, Randi and Maverick Zakrzewski
3/25
Mark Zakrzewski, Andy Kirkpatrick, Lisa Paglia, Randi and Maverick Zakrzewski  (jon clark)
Hara Kanamuri with grampa Isadore
4/25
Hara Kanamuri with grampa Isadore  (jon clark)
Mark Zakrzewski, Andy Kirkpatrick, Lisa Paglia, Randi and Maverick Zakrzewski
5/25
Mark Zakrzewski, Andy Kirkpatrick, Lisa Paglia, Randi and Maverick Zakrzewski  (jon clark)
The Oberto family
6/25
The Oberto family  (jon clark)
Robin and Meeka Gunn
7/25
Robin and Meeka Gunn  (jon clark)
Leo and Lida Lomont
8/25
Leo and Lida Lomont  (jon clark)
Quinn and Christina Holt
9/25
Quinn and Christina Holt  (jon clark)
Amie and Aerin Uke
10/25
Amie and Aerin Uke  (jon clark)
Hara Kanamuri with grampa Isadore
11/25
Hara Kanamuri with grampa Isadore  (jon clark)
The Musical Instrument Petting Zoo
12/25
The Musical Instrument Petting Zoo  (jon clark)
Dylan, Emma, and Connie Wong
13/25
Dylan, Emma, and Connie Wong  (jon clark)
Jane Dai, Zach Biddle
14/25
Jane Dai, Zach Biddle  (jon clark)
Leona and Greg Lazerus
15/25
Leona and Greg Lazerus  (jon clark)
Walton and Natalie Chan
16/25
Walton and Natalie Chan  (jon clark)
Riya Bijlani's family
17/25
Riya Bijlani’s family  (jon clark)
Art teacher Amy Doyle, superintendent Dr. Holly McClurg, principal Karly Pecorella
18/25
Art teacher Amy Doyle, superintendent Dr. Holly McClurg, principal Karly Pecorella  (jon clark)
Margot and Oona Lazerus
19/25
Margot and Oona Lazerus  (jon clark)
Ashton and Stephanie Feldman
20/25
Ashton and Stephanie Feldman  (jon clark)
The Bazzi family
21/25
The Bazzi family  (jon clark)
Walton and Natalie Chan
22/25
Walton and Natalie Chan  (jon clark)
Leo and Lida Lomont
23/25
Leo and Lida Lomont  (jon clark)
Dylan, Emma, and Connie Wong
24/25
Dylan, Emma, and Connie Wong  (jon clark)
Ashton and Stephanie Feldman
25/25
Ashton and Stephanie Feldman  (jon clark)
Share

Ashley Falls School students and parents participated in Ashley Falls STEAM+ Night Oct. 13. The event is an interactive night for families to explore the power of curiosity through STEAM+ learning opportunities set up by STEAM+ teachers.

The Del Mar Union School District STEAM+ program provides robust and engaging instruction for students in the arts, science, physical education, and interdisciplinary learning, according to the DMUSD website.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement