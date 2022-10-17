Ashley Falls STEAM+ Night
Kristen Howell, James Howell, Brooks Howell, Ezra Skolnik, Evan Howell (jon clark)
Art teacher Amy Doyle, teacher Jackie Tiffany, superintendent Dr. Holly McClurg, principal Karly Pecorella (jon clark)
Mark Zakrzewski, Andy Kirkpatrick, Lisa Paglia, Randi and Maverick Zakrzewski (jon clark)
Hara Kanamuri with grampa Isadore (jon clark)
The Oberto family (jon clark)
Robin and Meeka Gunn (jon clark)
Leo and Lida Lomont (jon clark)
Quinn and Christina Holt (jon clark)
Amie and Aerin Uke (jon clark)
The Musical Instrument Petting Zoo (jon clark)
Dylan, Emma, and Connie Wong (jon clark)
Jane Dai, Zach Biddle (jon clark)
Leona and Greg Lazerus (jon clark)
Walton and Natalie Chan (jon clark)
Riya Bijlani’s family (jon clark)
Art teacher Amy Doyle, superintendent Dr. Holly McClurg, principal Karly Pecorella (jon clark)
Margot and Oona Lazerus (jon clark)
Ashton and Stephanie Feldman (jon clark)
The Bazzi family (jon clark)
Ashley Falls School students and parents participated in Ashley Falls STEAM+ Night Oct. 13. The event is an interactive night for families to explore the power of curiosity through STEAM+ learning opportunities set up by STEAM+ teachers.
The Del Mar Union School District STEAM+ program provides robust and engaging instruction for students in the arts, science, physical education, and interdisciplinary learning, according to the DMUSD website.
Photos by Jon Clark
