Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights ‘Goes Pink’
1/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
2/43
Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
3/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
4/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Bulldogs vs Hawkeyes (1st & 2nd grade)
5/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
6/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
7/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Bulldogs vs Hawkeyes (1st & 2nd grade)
8/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Bulldogs vs Hawkeyes (1st & 2nd grade)
9/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Wildcats vs Sun Devils (1st & 2nd grade)
10/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
11/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
12/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Bulldogs vs Hawkeyes (1st & 2nd grade)
13/43
Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
14/43
Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
15/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
16/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
17/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
18/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
19/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
20/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Bulldogs vs Hawkeyes (1st & 2nd grade)
21/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Wildcats vs Sun Devils (1st & 2nd grade)
22/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
23/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
24/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
25/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Wildcats vs Sun Devils (1st & 2nd grade)
26/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
27/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
28/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
29/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
30/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Bulldogs vs Hawkeyes (1st & 2nd grade)
31/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
32/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
33/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
34/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
35/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
36/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
37/43
Sooners vs Bruins (3rd & 4th grade)
38/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
39/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
40/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
41/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cowboys vs Aztecs (3rd & 4th grade)
42/43
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” (with pink socks) in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
43/43
Cyclones vs Beavers (1st & 2nd grade)
Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football hosted a Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” game Oct. 21 in recognition of breast cancer awareness month.
The event, which was held at Ocean Air Recreation Center, raised funds with the players wearing pink socks to honor the cause. 100% of the raised funds will be benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives. Visit www.cvfnl.com and www.komen.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.