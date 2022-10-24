Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights ‘Goes Pink’

Carmel Valley Friday Night Lights Youth Flag Football hosted a Friday Night Lights “Goes Pink” game Oct. 21 in recognition of breast cancer awareness month.

The event, which was held at Ocean Air Recreation Center, raised funds with the players wearing pink socks to honor the cause. 100% of the raised funds will be benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives. Visit www.cvfnl.com and www.komen.org.

Photos by Jon Clark