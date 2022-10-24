Share
Solana Beach celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

Khloe Santiago and Isabella Santiago at the Hernandez and Gonzalez family altar
Khloe Santiago and Isabella Santiago at the Hernandez and Gonzalez family altar 
Welcome to the Dia de los Muertos event at La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach
Welcome to the Dia de los Muertos event at La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach 
The Huizar family
The Huizar family 
Oliver, Danica, Cali, and Daniel Gonzalez
Oliver, Danica, Cali, and Daniel Gonzalez 
Pete Trejo at the Trejo family altar
Pete Trejo at the Trejo family altar 
Jones, Jon, and Kristin Schaeffer
Jones, Jon, and Kristin Schaeffer 
The Anta family
The Anta family 
Jessica, Isabella, Tara, Kiran, and Veronica Andrews
Jessica, Isabella, Tara, Kiran, and Veronica Andrews 
The Huizar family
The Huizar family 
Valerie Lira, Tito Gonzalez
Valerie Lira, Tito Gonzalez 
The grand entrance to the Dia de los Muertos at La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach
The grand entrance to the Dia de los Muertos at La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach 
Three car clubs participated in the car show: Viejitos, Dukes, and Los Peligrosos
Three car clubs participated in the car show: Viejitos, Dukes, and Los Peligrosos 
Sherry Alvarado, Evelyn Coughlin, Ricardo Montalban, Lupe Trejo, Marcos Sandoval
Sherry Alvarado, Evelyn Coughlin, Ricardo Montalban, Lupe Trejo, Marcos Sandoval 
Maxim and Mila Tarasov with Sandy
Maxim and Mila Tarasov with Sandy 
Rose (Birdie) Hernandez and Liria Graciano
Rose (Birdie) Hernandez and Liria Graciano 
Ono and James Senteno
Ono and James Senteno 
Jessie Romero, Wilma Romero
Jessie Romero, Wilma Romero 
Members of Ballet Folklorico Groupo Jalisciense
Members of Ballet Folklorico Groupo Jalisciense 
Hanna Montejo, Monserrat Matias, Teresa Rodriguez
Hanna Montejo, Monserrat Matias, Teresa Rodriguez 
Mariachi Estado de Oro provided musical entertainment
Mariachi Estado de Oro provided musical entertainment 
Oliver, Danica, Cali, and Daniel Gonzalez
Oliver, Danica, Cali, and Daniel Gonzalez 
A family altar at the Dia de los Muertos event at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach
A family altar at the Dia de los Muertos event at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach 
Jordyn Mendoza, Rosie Saldana, Mariah Martinez, Alex Martinez, Billy Tallman
Jordyn Mendoza, Rosie Saldana, Mariah Martinez, Alex Martinez, Billy Tallman 
The Anta family
Maxim and Mila Tarasov with Sandy
Maxim and Mila Tarasov with Sandy
A family altar at the Dia de los Muertos event at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach
Maxim and Mila Tarasov with Sandy
Nadine Alvarado, Concepcion Huizar, Sharon Frankowski, Johnny Huizar
Yolanda Sanchez at the Sanchez family altar
Three car clubs participated in the car show: Viejitos, Dukes, and Los Peligrosos
Mariachi Estado de Oro provided musical entertainment
Hanna Montejo, Monserrat Matias, Teresa Rodriguez
Jordyn Mendoza, Rosie Saldana, Mariah Martinez, Alex Martinez, Billy Tallman
Pete Trejo at the Trejo family altar
Three car clubs participated in the car show: Viejitos, Dukes, and Los Peligrosos
Rose (Birdie) Hernandez and Liria Graciano
Three car clubs participated in the car show: Viejitos, Dukes, and Los Peligrosos
The Huizar family
Jessie Romero, Wilma Romero
Lisa Montes, board member of the La Colonia Community Foundation
The Maldonado family
Valerie Lira, Tito Gonzalez
Khloe Santiago and Isabella Santiago at the Hernandez and Gonzalez family altar
Jones, Jon, and Kristin Schaeffer
The La Colonia Community Foundation hosted a Solana Beach Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Oct. 23 at the La Colonia Community Center. The festival honored the ancestral legacy of La Colonia de Eden Garden. This year’s celebration was also a tribute to the ancestors who worked in the agricultural groves of Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding areas.

The event included a Blessing of the Altars followed by the festival which featured performances by mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, Los Gringos Muertos Band and the Smooth Groove Band, a Viejitos Car Club Car Show, kids’ games and food and merchandise booths.

Photos by Jon Clark

