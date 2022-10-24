Solana Beach celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

The La Colonia Community Foundation hosted a Solana Beach Dia De Los Muertos celebration on Oct. 23 at the La Colonia Community Center. The festival honored the ancestral legacy of La Colonia de Eden Garden. This year’s celebration was also a tribute to the ancestors who worked in the agricultural groves of Rancho Santa Fe and surrounding areas.

The event included a Blessing of the Altars followed by the festival which featured performances by mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, Los Gringos Muertos Band and the Smooth Groove Band, a Viejitos Car Club Car Show, kids’ games and food and merchandise booths.

Photos by Jon Clark