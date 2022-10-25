‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Solana Pacific School
1/26
Emily Bahk, Layla Nyagaya (jon clark)
2/26
The Laberge family
3/26
Jonathan and Teresa
4/26
The Llovera family
5/26
Jonathan and Teresa
6/26
The Cheung family
7/26
The Hamada family (jon clark)
8/26
The Laberge family
9/26
Greg Balden, Petia Balden, Risha Patel, Danika Balden, Rihanna Roohani
10/26
Paxton, Joy, Teresa, Jonathan
11/26
The McCall family: Denham, Caryn, and Micayla
12/26
Elliott Benes, Micayla McCall
13/26
The Llovera family
14/26
Greg Balden, Petia Balden, Risha Patel, Danika Balden, Rihanna Roohani
15/26
King Leon Juncaj (jon clark)
16/26
Alison Emery, Carolyn Ogburn, Danielle Friberg, Kathryn Stamer (jon clark)
17/26
Julia Lee, Jihyun Jang (jon clark)
18/26
The Hamada family (jon clark)
19/26
The Dooley family (jon clark)
20/26
Michele Berionne (jon clark)
21/26
Lev Kuprianov as “Wall-E” (jon clark)
22/26
Jamie and Madelene Algons (jon clark)
23/26
Eugene Jung, Yuna Jung, Sohee Lee (jon clark)
24/26
Erin and Jameson Haas (jon clark)
25/26
The Harsh family van (jon clark)
26/26
Michele Berionne (jon clark)
Solana Pacific Elementary School students and families celebrated the Halloween season with a festive Trunk or Treat event Oct. 21. The event included a walk-thru trick or treat activity and dance. Pizza, tacos, and Kona Ice were also available for purchase.
Photos by Jon Clark
