‘Trunk or Treat’ held at Solana Pacific School

Emily Bahk, Layla Nyagaya
1/26
Emily Bahk, Layla Nyagaya  (jon clark)
The Laberge family
2/26
The Laberge family 
Jonathan and Teresa
3/26
Jonathan and Teresa 
The Llovera family
4/26
The Llovera family 
Jonathan and Teresa
5/26
Jonathan and Teresa 
The Cheung family
6/26
The Cheung family 
The Hamada family
7/26
The Hamada family  (jon clark)
The Laberge family
8/26
The Laberge family 
Greg Balden, Petia Balden, Risha Patel, Danika Balden, Rihanna Roohani
9/26
Greg Balden, Petia Balden, Risha Patel, Danika Balden, Rihanna Roohani 
Paxton, Joy, Teresa, Jonathan
10/26
Paxton, Joy, Teresa, Jonathan 
The McCall family: Denham, Caryn, and Micayla
11/26
The McCall family: Denham, Caryn, and Micayla 
Elliott Benes, Micayla McCall
12/26
Elliott Benes, Micayla McCall 
The Llovera family
13/26
The Llovera family 
Greg Balden, Petia Balden, Risha Patel, Danika Balden, Rihanna Roohani
14/26
Greg Balden, Petia Balden, Risha Patel, Danika Balden, Rihanna Roohani 
King Leon Juncaj
15/26
King Leon Juncaj  (jon clark)
Alison Emery, Carolyn Ogburn, Danielle Friberg, Kathryn Stamer
16/26
Alison Emery, Carolyn Ogburn, Danielle Friberg, Kathryn Stamer  (jon clark)
Julia Lee, Jihyun Jang
17/26
Julia Lee, Jihyun Jang  (jon clark)
The Hamada family
18/26
The Hamada family  (jon clark)
The Dooley family
19/26
The Dooley family  (jon clark)
Michele Berionne
20/26
Michele Berionne  (jon clark)
Lev Kuprianov as "Wall-E"
21/26
Lev Kuprianov as “Wall-E”  (jon clark)
Jamie and Madelene Algons
22/26
Jamie and Madelene Algons  (jon clark)
Eugene Jung, Yuna Jung, Sohee Lee
23/26
Eugene Jung, Yuna Jung, Sohee Lee  (jon clark)
Erin and Jameson Haas
24/26
Erin and Jameson Haas  (jon clark)
The Harsh family van
25/26
The Harsh family van  (jon clark)
Michele Berionne
26/26
Michele Berionne  (jon clark)
Solana Pacific Elementary School students and families celebrated the Halloween season with a festive Trunk or Treat event Oct. 21. The event included a walk-thru trick or treat activity and dance. Pizza, tacos, and Kona Ice were also available for purchase.

Photos by Jon Clark

