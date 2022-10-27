Face Foundation golfs to help provide life-saving animal care

The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) held its 11th Invitational Dog-Friendly Golf Tournament Oct. 10 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.

Hosted by philanthropists Cini and Ira Robb, the event provides golfers the unique chance to experience having their dog on the course, while supporting FACE and its mission to save pets and help families. Visit face4pets.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark