Ashley Falls Carnival

Ashley Falls School students and families celebrated the Halloween season at a fun-filled carnival Oct. 29.

Felicia Lewis Real Estate Group was one of the event sponsors: Stephanie Kline, Felicia Lewis, and Valerie Arteaga (jon clark)

The Zombie house was popular

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.