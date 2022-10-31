Ashley Falls Carnival
1/32
Shereen Beruti, Caroline Fenton, Bella Beruti
2/32
The Park family
3/32
The David family
4/32
Danny, Lyla, and Lauren Hiller
5/32
Simon and Camille Nicoud
6/32
The Feniger family
7/32
The Ficicchy family
8/32
The Hafezi family (jon clark)
9/32
The Shainberg family
10/32
The Fenton family
11/32
Asha and Ila Saunders
12/32
Mingli Chiang, Minjung Kang, Colette Kim
13/32
The Zombie house was popular
14/32
Aston, Amie, and Aerin Uke (jon clark)
15/32
The Fenton family (jon clark)
16/32
Ethan, Michelle, and Willow Carter (jon clark)
17/32
The David family (jon clark)
18/32
Jay Schwerkoske, Jaya Maewal (jon clark)
19/32
Simon and Camille Nicoud (jon clark)
20/32
The Park family (jon clark)
21/32
The Fenton family (jon clark)
22/32
Zach and Cora Biddle (jon clark)
23/32
Ashley Falls Halloween Carnival 2022 (jon clark)
24/32
The Ficicchy family (jon clark)
25/32
The Feniger family (jon clark)
26/32
Mingli Chiang, Minjung Kang, Colette Kim (jon clark)
27/32
Aston, Amie, and Aerin Uke (jon clark)
28/32
The Stone family (jon clark)
29/32
The Lee family (jon clark)
30/32
Felicia Lewis Real Estate Group was one of the event sponsors: Stephanie Kline, Felicia Lewis, and Valerie Arteaga (jon clark)
31/32
The Hagopian family (jon clark)
32/32
Danny, Lyla, and Lauren Hiller (jon clark)
Ashley Falls School students and families celebrated the Halloween season at a fun-filled carnival Oct. 29.
Photos by Jon Clark
