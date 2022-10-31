Earl Warren 2022 Reflections Program

Earl Warren Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), with Britt Nesheim as its Reflections Program chair, held its annual 2022 Reflection Program art gallery Oct. 28.

There are six categories for students to compete in: Visual Arts, Photography, Literature, Music Composition, Film Production, and Dance Choreography. Earl Warren art teacher Tami Austin incorporates the program into her studio art class but all Earl Warren students are invited to submit an entry to the Reflections Program. This competition gives students a chance to tap into critical thinking skills as they create an entry around this year’s theme, “Show Your Voice”. Entries were judged by local businesses, and some entries will move on to the North Coastal Council division.

Photos by Jon Clark