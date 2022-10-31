Share
Earl Warren 2022 Reflections Program

Reese Tyler, Maddie Wu, Max Fechko, Stefanie Bloomfield, Asst Principal Erica Williams
Izzie Peraza's artwork is moving on to the North County Council PTA level competition
Entries in the Earl Warren Reflections competition
Entries in the Earl Warren Reflections competition
Noah Vincent's music video creation is moving on to the North County Council PTA level competition
Emma Cancel's written word creation is moving on to the North County Council PTA level competition
Maya Dembitsky's artwork is moving on to the North County Council PTA level competition
Earl Warren Middle School Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA), with Britt Nesheim as its Reflections Program chair, held its annual 2022 Reflection Program art gallery Oct. 28.

There are six categories for students to compete in: Visual Arts, Photography, Literature, Music Composition, Film Production, and Dance Choreography. Earl Warren art teacher Tami Austin incorporates the program into her studio art class but all Earl Warren students are invited to submit an entry to the Reflections Program. This competition gives students a chance to tap into critical thinking skills as they create an entry around this year’s theme, “Show Your Voice”. Entries were judged by local businesses, and some entries will move on to the North Coastal Council division.

Photos by Jon Clark

