Share
Photo Galleries

‘Scary by the Sea Halloween Dog Parade’

Doug Goodell, Bella Dennis, Tita Dennis, and Sue Goodell with Shelby
1/32
Doug Goodell, Bella Dennis, Tita Dennis, and Sue Goodell with Shelby  (jon clark)
Joey and Tessa with Willie
2/32
Joey and Tessa with Willie 
Kevin Popovic with Loki
3/32
Kevin Popovic with Loki  (jon clark)
Kari Barthel with Bailey and Bodi
4/32
Kari Barthel with Bailey and Bodi  (jon clark)
Isaac Manjarres and Erica Riano with Slow and Moe
5/32
Isaac Manjarres and Erica Riano with Slow and Moe  (jon clark)
The Taddonio family with Winston
6/32
The Taddonio family with Winston 
Barbara Woodward and Linda MacKay with Lucia and Mickey
7/32
Barbara Woodward and Linda MacKay with Lucia and Mickey 
Taylor and Van with Millie
8/32
Taylor and Van with Millie  (jon clark)
Caroline Becker with Dolce and Ollie
9/32
Caroline Becker with Dolce and Ollie  (jon clark)
Candice Simmons and Louise Canton with Winston Von Woof
10/32
Candice Simmons and Louise Canton with Winston Von Woof 
Betsy Gleijeses with Bodey
11/32
Betsy Gleijeses with Bodey 
Betsy Gleijeses with Bodey
12/32
Betsy Gleijeses with Bodey 
Shahpar Ostovar with Romeo
13/32
Shahpar Ostovar with Romeo 
Millie
14/32
Millie 
The Ocampo family with Ojo
15/32
The Ocampo family with Ojo 
JoJo
16/32
JoJo 
Shahpar Ostovar with Romeo
17/32
Shahpar Ostovar with Romeo  (jon clark)
Lori and Jon Kaskie with JoJo
18/32
Lori and Jon Kaskie with JoJo  (jon clark)
Susan Trembath with Martha
19/32
Susan Trembath with Martha  (jon clark)
The Taddonio family with Winston
20/32
The Taddonio family with Winston  (jon clark)
Paul Bates with Buddy
21/32
Paul Bates with Buddy  (jon clark)
Candice Simmons and Louise Canton with Winston Von Woof
22/32
Candice Simmons and Louise Canton with Winston Von Woof  (jon clark)
The Ocampo family with Ojo
23/32
The Ocampo family with Ojo  (jon clark)
Millie
24/32
Millie 
Isaac Manjarres and Erica Riano with Slow and Moe
25/32
Isaac Manjarres and Erica Riano with Slow and Moe  (jon clark)
Andrew Greaves with Luna
26/32
Andrew Greaves with Luna  (jon clark)
Caroline Becker with Dolce and Ollie
27/32
Caroline Becker with Dolce and Ollie  (jon clark)
Betsy Gleijeses with Bodey
28/32
Betsy Gleijeses with Bodey  (jon clark)
Matt Iwan with Ashii
29/32
Matt Iwan with Ashii 
Kevin Popovic with Loki
30/32
Kevin Popovic with Loki  (jon clark)
Susan Trembath with Martha
31/32
Susan Trembath with Martha 
Andrew Greaves with Luna
32/32
Andrew Greaves with Luna 
Share

Local residents enjoyed the Del Mar Foundation’s “Scary by the Sea Halloween Dog Parade” wheld Oct. 30 at Seagrove Park in Del Mar. In addition to a festive parade the event included a costume contest, complimentary sbacks and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement