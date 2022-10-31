‘Scary by the Sea Halloween Dog Parade’
Doug Goodell, Bella Dennis, Tita Dennis, and Sue Goodell with Shelby (jon clark)
Joey and Tessa with Willie
Kevin Popovic with Loki (jon clark)
Kari Barthel with Bailey and Bodi (jon clark)
Isaac Manjarres and Erica Riano with Slow and Moe (jon clark)
The Taddonio family with Winston
Barbara Woodward and Linda MacKay with Lucia and Mickey
Taylor and Van with Millie (jon clark)
Caroline Becker with Dolce and Ollie (jon clark)
Candice Simmons and Louise Canton with Winston Von Woof
Betsy Gleijeses with Bodey
Shahpar Ostovar with Romeo
The Ocampo family with Ojo
Matt Iwan with Ashii
Local residents enjoyed the Del Mar Foundation’s “Scary by the Sea Halloween Dog Parade” wheld Oct. 30 at Seagrove Park in Del Mar. In addition to a festive parade the event included a costume contest, complimentary sbacks and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
