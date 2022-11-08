CCA Foundation holds Legacy Wall Dedication Ceremony

The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation held a special Legacy Wall Dedication Ceremony Nov. 1 at CCA’s Sculpture Garden to unveil the new plaques honoring generous donors from the last three school years. The event also included a short tour highlighting how donations have made a difference to the students of CCA. In addition, a champagne reception was held across the street at Pacific Social in the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.

The ceremony was attended by CCA administration, the CCA Foundation board and staff, top donors, and district trustees Julie Bronstein and Katrina Young.

Photos by Jon Clark

