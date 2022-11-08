Share
Curebound Concert for Cures benefit features Alicia Keys

Anna Houssels, James Rowten, Lise Markham, Fernanda Whitworth, Trevor Hoffman, Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell
1/26
Anna Houssels, James Rowten, Lise Markham, Fernanda Whitworth, Trevor Hoffman, Mitch and Rebecca Mitchell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Barth, Nicole Frank, Raghu and Shamala Saripalli, Roni and Ken McGuire
2/26
Bob Barth, Nicole Frank, Raghu and Shamala Saripalli, Roni and Ken McGuire  (Vincent Andrunas)
Karla Parker, Susan Daly, Laleh Roudi, Rhonda Peters, Nadine Barber, Melinda Shough
3/26
Karla Parker, Susan Daly, Laleh Roudi, Rhonda Peters, Nadine Barber, Melinda Shough  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nayeli Zambrano offers a tray of cheeseburger sliders
4/26
Nayeli Zambrano offers a tray of cheeseburger sliders  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ure and Dianne Kretowicz, Annie and Ravean Kretowicz
5/26
Ure and Dianne Kretowicz, Annie and Ravean Kretowicz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary and Jon Epsten, Cheryl and Bill Naumann
6/26
Mary and Jon Epsten, Cheryl and Bill Naumann  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mary Benirschke, Sheri McKenna, Craig and Debbie Johnson
7/26
Mary Benirschke, Sheri McKenna, Craig and Debbie Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay Malik, Ane Rocha, Brian Watson, Sophie Walker, Lucianna Scordo, Celeste Scordo
8/26
Jay Malik, Ane Rocha, Brian Watson, Sophie Walker, Lucianna Scordo, Celeste Scordo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester, Denise and Bertrand Hug
9/26
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester, Denise and Bertrand Hug  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sharon Wax, Nancy Browar, Alli Simkin, Ellen Charo, Gayl Szmuilowicz
10/26
Sharon Wax, Nancy Browar, Alli Simkin, Ellen Charo, Gayl Szmuilowicz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jadine Chang, Ranelle and Bob Kain, Richard and Carrie Shen, Christopher Shen
11/26
Jadine Chang, Ranelle and Bob Kain, Richard and Carrie Shen, Christopher Shen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Madani, Sheri Jamieson, Catie Madani, Sheldon Lyn
12/26
Michael Madani, Sheri Jamieson, Catie Madani, Sheldon Lyn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Les and Stephanie Kourie, Rocio and Mike Flynn
13/26
Les and Stephanie Kourie, Rocio and Mike Flynn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Max and Barb Dykmans, Robin and Larry Gitman
14/26
Max and Barb Dykmans, Robin and Larry Gitman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cindy Goodman, Esther Rodriguez, Laura Applegate
15/26
Cindy Goodman, Esther Rodriguez, Laura Applegate  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sue Major, Sheryl Scarano, Lindsey McGrath, Kim Elardo, Susan Hoehn
16/26
Sue Major, Sheryl Scarano, Lindsey McGrath, Kim Elardo, Susan Hoehn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rich and Lynda Kerr
17/26
Rich and Lynda Kerr  (Vincent Andrunas)
Francois Ferre, Magda Marquet, Debby and Wainwright Fishburn
18/26
Francois Ferre, Magda Marquet, Debby and Wainwright Fishburn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dorrie Stutz, Denny Sanford, Jim Doan, Melanie Cruz, Jeff Linney, Dr. Catriona Jamieson
19/26
Dorrie Stutz, Denny Sanford, Jim Doan, Melanie Cruz, Jeff Linney, Dr. Catriona Jamieson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lein Glenn, Susie Nancarrow-Glenn, Scott Glenn, Mark McKenna, Rolf Benirschke
20/26
Lein Glenn, Susie Nancarrow-Glenn, Scott Glenn, Mark McKenna, Rolf Benirschke  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Sign of the Cure
21/26
The Sign of the Cure  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Scarano, Hank Nordhoff, Bill Hoehn
22/26
Bob Scarano, Hank Nordhoff, Bill Hoehn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Catriona Jamieson, Raghu Saripalli, Nicole Frank, Michelle Pius
23/26
Dr. Catriona Jamieson, Raghu Saripalli, Nicole Frank, Michelle Pius  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tony and Linda Uphoff, Paul and Courtney LeBeau
24/26
Tony and Linda Uphoff, Paul and Courtney LeBeau  (Vincent Andrunas)
Larry and Cindy Bloch, Michelle and Rob Singh
25/26
Larry and Cindy Bloch, Michelle and Rob Singh  (Vincent Andrunas)
Anne Marbarger (Curebound CEO), Amy and Bill Koman (Curebound co-founders)
26/26
Anne Marbarger (Curebound CEO), Amy and Bill Koman (Curebound co-founders)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Curebound’s inaugural Concert for Cures benefit was held Nov. 4 at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The event featured a performance by Alicia Keys and the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. Keys is a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, actress, author, entrepreneur and more.

Curebound is a San Diego-based 501c3 philanthropic organization “that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects aimed at accelerating new discoveries to clinical application,” according to its website. Curebound primarily funds six San Diego-based research centers and hospitals – UCSD Moores Cancer Center, the Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and the Scripps Research Institute.

For more information, visit visit www.curebound.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

