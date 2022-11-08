Solana Vista, Skyline Halloween Carnival

The Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools’ 65th Annual Halloween Carnival took place at Solana Vista Elementary in Solana Beach on Oct. 30. This year’s carnival featured games, activities, a petting zoo, bouncies, performances for children of all ages and more. They also had the opportunity to enjoy food from local restaurants and lots of sweet treats and snacks for all tastes.

Proceeds from the carnival benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation and provide essential funding for STREAM, technology, art, supplemental physical education, and Discovery Lab classes at both Solana Vista and Skyline Schools.

Photos by Jon Clark