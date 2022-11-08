Share
Solana Vista, Skyline Halloween Carnival

The LaGrange family
The LaGrange family  (jon clark)
Erin Bartosiewicz, Katie Zimmer (Solana Vista Principal)
Erin Bartosiewicz, Katie Zimmer (Solana Vista Principal)  (jon clark)
Carlos and Carlos Urquia
Carlos and Carlos Urquia  (jon clark)
Cash, Michael, and Jackson Persall
Cash, Michael, and Jackson Persall  (jon clark)
The Chavez family
The Chavez family  (jon clark)
Knox enjoys watching the ducks
Knox enjoys watching the ducks  (jon clark)
Fun times at the Solana Vista Halloween Carnival for the children of the Aragon and Chesney families.
Fun times at the Solana Vista Halloween Carnival for the children of the Aragon and Chesney families.  (jon clark)
Olivia pets a goat in the petting zoo
Olivia pets a goat in the petting zoo  (jon clark)
The Bostrom family
The Bostrom family  (jon clark)
The Boone family
The Boone family  (jon clark)
Mattie Boone, Penny DeMay, Selena Dipaolo  (jon clark)
The Whittaker family
The Whittaker family  (jon clark)
Mattie Boone, Penny DeMay, Selena Dipaolo  (jon clark)
Happy Halloween from Solana Vista School
Happy Halloween from Solana Vista School  (jon clark)
The Ferry family
The Ferry family  (jon clark)
Julia Kowieski, Tiny Craig  (jon clark)
Carlos and Carlos Urquia  (jon clark)
Sophia Hendricks, Xiao Hua Wang  (jon clark)
Erin Bartosiewicz, Katie Zimmer (Solana Vista Principal)  (jon clark)
Selena, Daniel, and Carlos Ortega  (jon clark)
Knox enjoys watching the animals in the petting zoo
Knox enjoys watching the animals in the petting zoo  (jon clark)
Olivia enjoys watching the animals in the petting zoo
Olivia enjoys watching the animals in the petting zoo  (jon clark)
Nicole Keeton, Kate Yeschin  (jon clark)
Mark Bazzett, Devon Rimer 
Nicole Keeton, Kate Yeschin 
Skyline School 6th grade teacher Erik Johnson drops into the dunk tank 
The Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools’ 65th Annual Halloween Carnival took place at Solana Vista Elementary in Solana Beach on Oct. 30. This year’s carnival featured games, activities, a petting zoo, bouncies, performances for children of all ages and more. They also had the opportunity to enjoy food from local restaurants and lots of sweet treats and snacks for all tastes.

Proceeds from the carnival benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation and provide essential funding for STREAM, technology, art, supplemental physical education, and Discovery Lab classes at both Solana Vista and Skyline Schools.

Photos by Jon Clark

