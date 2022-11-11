Share
14th annual Candy Buy Back and Card Give Back program a sweet success

Cheryl Monteiro, Sue Hunter, Dr. Chan, Sgt. Quinn Burkholder, Lance Corporal Kaysen Jones, Heidi Warner, Mae Chan
Spinning the wheel for a prize
A lucky spin wins a skateboard
Lance Corporal Kaysen Jones, Mae Chan, Joseph Sung, Jenny Han, Sgt. Quinn Burkholder
Willie Wonka greets the students at Dr. Chan's Candy Buy-Back event
Sue Hunter, Cheryl Monteiro, and Heidi Warner from Dr. Curtis Chan's office
Sue Hunter, Cheryl Monteiro, and Heidi Warner from Dr. Curtis Chan's office
Louis Levesque spins the wheel for a prize
Ryan spins the wheel for a prize
Caroline Mullen gets her candy weighed by Heidi Warner
Layland Levesque spins the wheel for a prize
Willie Wonka greets the students at Dr. Chan's Candy Buy-Back event
Lance Corporal Kaysen Jones operates the Big Spin at Dr. Curtis Chan's Candy Buy-Back event
The Levesque family has their candy weighed by Dr. Chan's staff
The Levesque family with Dr. Chan and Sgt. Burkholder
Caden, Kyle, Luke, and Ryan at Dr. Chan's Candy Buy-Back event
Milly and Miley Wang wait for Dr. Chan's staff to weigh their candy
Milly and Miley Wang wait for Dr. Chan's staff to weigh their candy
Elaine, Junpeng, and Aria write cards for the military troops overseas
Elaine, Junpeng, and Aria write cards for the military troops overseas
Kyle won a skateboard from the Big Spin
Kyle won a skateboard from the Big Spin
Elaine, Junpeng, and Aria write cards for the military troops overseas
Elaine, Junpeng, and Aria write cards for the military troops overseas
The Burke family
The Burke family
Gloria Ma, Aria Ma, and Maggie Sun watch the spinner to see what prize they win
Gloria Ma, Aria Ma, and Maggie Sun watch the spinner to see what prize they win
The Levesque family with Dr. Chan and Sgt. Burkholder
The Levesque family with Dr. Chan and Sgt. Burkholder
Maggie Sun and her daughters get their candy weighed by Dr. Chan's staff
Maggie Sun and her daughters get their candy weighed by Dr. Chan's staff
Audrey Chacon spins the wheel and wins a skateboard
Audrey Chacon spins the wheel and wins a skateboard
Otto Burke found a golden ticket in his candy bar at the Candy Buy-Back event
Otto Burke found a golden ticket in his candy bar at the Candy Buy-Back event
Junpeng Zhao spins the wheel for a prize
Junpeng Zhao spins the wheel for a prize
Junpeng Zhao spins the wheel for a prize
Junpeng Zhao spins the wheel for a prize
Mae Chan and the Claywell family
Mae Chan and the Claywell family
Ryan chooses a candy bar and hopes to find a golden ticket
Ryan chooses a candy bar and hopes to find a golden ticket
Caroline Mullen gets her candy weighed by Cheryl Monteiro
Caroline Mullen gets her candy weighed by Cheryl Monteiro
Dr. Chan's candy buy-back program collects lots of candy to send to military troops overseas
Dr. Chan's candy buy-back program collects lots of candy to send to military troops overseas
Chloe Mullen spins the wheel for a prize
Chloe Mullen spins the wheel for a prize
Ethan Chacon spins the wheel and wins a gift certificate
Ethan Chacon spins the wheel and wins a gift certificate
Sgt. Quinn Burkholder and David Marshall at the prize table
Sgt. Quinn Burkholder and David Marshall at the prize table
Mae Chan and the Claywell family
Mae Chan and the Claywell family
Kyle and Kensley Bergquist look for a golden ticket in her candy bar
Kyle and Kensley Bergquist look for a golden ticket in her candy bar
Dr. Curtis Chan’s 14th annual Candy Buy Back and Card Give Back program brought in 4,464 pounds of candy for the troops this year. In addition to candy, Dr. Chan also collected 3,497 hand-written cards and letters to the troops by children, parents and Dr. Chan’s patients.

Representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton were at Dr. Chan’s office in Del Mar Nov. 10 as 118 children came in to exchange bags of treats for dollar bills. Each child also left with great prizes, a toothbrush kit to brush away any damage from the Halloween candy they kept and a chance to win a Golden Ticket worth $100. A sweet congrats to the five winners of the Golden Ticket found in Dr. Chan Candy Bar.

The success of this year’s candy drive has only been possible with the outpouring candy donations from 12 local schools, community and the generous donations from businesses. More importantly, were the thousands of hand-written cards and letters for the troops. Dr. Chan and his wife Mae are “truly grateful for their amazing community and the support for our troops!”

Photos by Jon Clark

