Solana Beach Veterans Day Ceremony

Veterans Day ceremony 2022 at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach
Veterans Day ceremony 2022 at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach 
Darrell and Jill Schrader, Paul Ragnvaldsson  (jon clark)
Carl Turnbull, Rudy Saenz  (jon clark)
Adam and Lauren Shrader, Linda Arsenault  (jon clark)
Former Solana Beach mayor Joe Kellejian with Rena Monge  (jon clark)
Guest speaker Cadet-Major Linda Tran speaks at the 2022 Veterans Day ceremony in La Colonia Park  (jon clark)
Former Solana Beach mayor Joe Kellejian with Rena Monge  (jon clark)
Army Reserve Chaplain Branden Lee  (jon clark)
Emily Tran, Hannah Nguyen, guest speaker Cadet-Major Linda Tran (Hoover High School Jr ROTC) and master of ceremonies Past Post Commander Julian Gonzales (VFW Post 5431)  (jon clark)
Hannah Nguyen, Emily Tran, guest speaker Cadet-Major Linda Tran  (jon clark)
George Townsend, Steven A. Ellwood  (jon clark)
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner welcomes guests to the 2022 Veterans Day ceremony at La Colonia Park  (jon clark)
Ray and Connie Klaudt  (jon clark)
Randy Treadway with former Solana Beach mayor Joe Kellejian  (jon clark)
Kenzie Kennard, Hazel Roy, and Chloe Rayners from the Santa Fe Christian School Dance Troupe  (jon clark)
Master of ceremonies Julian Gonzales introduces the guest speaker at the 2022 Veterans Day ceremony in La Colonia Park  (jon clark)
Master of ceremonies Julian Gonzales introduces the guest speaker at the 2022 Veterans Day ceremony in La Colonia Park  (jon clark)
The Camp Pendleton Young Marines color guard  (jon clark)
Guest speaker Cadet-Major Linda Tran (Hoover High School Jr ROTC) and master of ceremonies Past Post Commander Julian Gonzales (VFW Post 5431)  (jon clark)
Guest speaker Cadet-Major Linda Tran (Hoover High School Jr ROTC) and master of ceremonies Past Post Commander Julian Gonzales (VFW Post 5431)  (jon clark)
Veterans Day ceremony 2022 at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach  (jon clark)
The Santa Fe Christian School Band directed by David Hall  (jon clark)
The City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 held a Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach.

Highlights of the celebration included the Camp Pendleton Young Marines as the honor guard, “Feathers from Heaven” doves, the Santa Fe Christian School Band and Dance Troupe, and a special guest speaker, Cadet-Major Linda Tran/Hoover High School JrROTC, who addressed the community. City dignitaries and representatives from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces were also present.

Photos by Jon Clark

