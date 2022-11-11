‘Taste of The Village’ benefit held for Canyon Crest Academy
Brandon Collins, Chris Dalrymple, and Andrew Viellegas of Pacific Social serve Tricia Morrison and Brianna Morrison (Robert_McKenzie)
Jermaine Samala and May Ortiz of Breakfast Republic offer samples to Dylan Vaughn (Robert_McKenzie)
CCA Foundation Executive Director Joanne Couvrette, Marketing Manager Miriam Bogan, Finance Manager Gina Mahmood (Robert_McKenzie)
Jordan DeLucchi, Breana Flaherty, Julia Osborne of www.NothingBundtCakes.com (Robert_McKenzie)
CCA Foundation staff member Marie Vaughn, Director of Events Nancy Coker (Robert_McKenzie)
CCA Chamber Orchestra (Robert_McKenzie)
Rainey Keegan of Fresh Brothers serves pizza samples to Michael Gutierrez, Maya Flores, Shankar Torres, Neeta Garcia (Robert_McKenzie)
Yodie & Fulcrum (Robert_McKenzie)
Lucero Martinez, Karen Acosta, Adriana Betancourt (Robert_McKenzie)
Andres Tovar, Renee Combs, Brad Chapman, Sherry Sun, Cassedie Chapman at www.ICE-CV.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Filthy Affection await their turn to perform (Robert_McKenzie)
Eden Gurrola from Ayu Sushi & Noodles serves tastes to Kathleen Sharkey and Kevin Brumund (Robert_McKenzie)
The event featured several student rock bands (Robert_McKenzie)
Ylan Segal, Drew Segal, Orly Segal (Robert_McKenzie)
Canyon Crest Academy supporters gathered to enjoy a ‘Taste of The Village’ Nov. 6 at The Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. In addition to delicious food provided by restaurants at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, the event also featured live entertainment by Canyon Crest Academy jazz combos, rock bands, choir and chamber orchestra. 100% of proceeds will be given to Canyon Crest Academy, through the CCA Foundation. Visit www. canyoncrestfoundation.org for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
