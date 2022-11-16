Share
Friends of the Powerhouse and Monarch Ocean Pub host ‘Movie Night under the Stars’ benefit

after the party.jpg
1/10
Guests who enjoyed the event as it wraps up.

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
awaiting the movie.jpg
2/10
Attendees at the event socializing prior to the start of the movie.

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
fun for adults and kids.jpg
3/10
Guests mingling at the event.

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
in action.jpg
4/10
The audience enjoying “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
Gru.jpg
5/10
Event guests getting ready to watch “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
kids had a blast.jpg
6/10
Young guests enjoying great food at the movie event.

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
organizers.jpg
7/10
Event organizers

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
monarch crew.jpg
8/10
Members of the Monarch team.

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
raffles.jpg
9/10
Raffles were offered at the event to help support the tot lot upgrade.

  (Marzena Poniatowska)
staff.jpg
10/10
Monarch staff at the event.  (Marzena Poniatowska)
Friends of the Powerhouse held a “Movie Night under the Stars” Nov. 5 at Monarch Ocean Pub to help raise funds for the upgrade of the tot lot at Powerhouse Park. The event was held on Monarch’s outdoor deck where the movie “Minions: The Rise of Gru” was shown. Adults and children enjoyed the event which included top-notch raffle prizes. The event was organized by Andrew Vick, managing partner at Monarch, and Marzena Poniatowska of Friends of the Powerhouse, who came up with the Movie Night idea. Monarch generously helped execute it along with the members of Friends of the Powerhouse.

In an email, Poniatowska said, “We are beyond thankful for the generous donations and successful support of our Carmel Valley and Del Mar communities. Also, thank you to all the raffle vendors for your support. This fundraiser will help Friends of the Powerhouse’s long-awaited renovation of the tot lot located within the scenic Powerhouse Community Park. Thank you everyone who participated with our project.”

