Susan G. Komen 3-Day walkers receive cheers in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association and others cheered on thousands of walkers when the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day walk kicked off in Del Mar on Nov. 18.

The cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the walkers with pink balloons and ribbons. Cheerleaders from Torrey Pines High School, the Del Mar Lifeguards, local business owners and community residents lined the streets to cheer the event participants on their journey as they headed south to San Diego.

Photos by Robert McKenzie