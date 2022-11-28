Share
One Paseo tree lighting

cm-paseotree-2211-013.jpg
1/31
The Kilmer family 
cm-paseotree-2211-024.jpg
2/31
The Brillon family 
cm-paseotree-2211-010.jpg
3/31
The Amanat family 
cm-paseotree-2211-012.jpg
4/31
The Denomme family 
cm-paseotree-2211-023.jpg
5/31
The Ivchenko family 
cm-paseotree-2211-021.jpg
6/31
The Heredia famiily 
cm-paseotree-2211-016.jpg
7/31
Ella Egberg, Avery Blankinship 
cm-paseotree-2211-018.jpg
8/31
The Miller family 
cm-paseotree-2211-019.jpg
9/31
The Miller family 
cm-paseotree-2211-003.jpg
10/31
Kaitlyn and Jacob Crane 
cm-paseotree-2211-015.jpg
11/31
Ella Egberg, Avery Blankinship 
cm-paseotree-2211-005.jpg
12/31
Nathan and Lucas Paez 
cm-paseotree-2211-028.jpg
13/31
The Cervanski family 
cm-paseotree-2211-008.jpg
14/31
The Amanat family 
cm-paseotree-2211-020.jpg
15/31
The Heredia famiily 
cm-paseotree-2211-026.jpg
16/31
The Stanev family 
cm-paseotree-2211-027.jpg
17/31
The Alderson family 
cm-paseotree-2211-022.jpg
18/31
The Kevin Lu family 
cm-paseotree-2211-029.jpg
19/31
The Stack family 
cm-paseotree-2211-011.jpg
20/31
The Nesterenko family 
cm-paseotree-2211-009.jpg
21/31
The Amanat family 
cm-paseotree-2211-032.jpg
22/31
The Whitney Shay Band played holiday favorites 
cm-paseotree-2211-030.jpg
23/31
Jack Frost came for a visit 
cm-paseotree-2211-007.jpg
24/31
Hazel Kostrzewski 
cm-paseotree-2211-031.jpg
25/31
Jack Frost came for a visit 
cm-paseotree-2211-004.jpg
26/31
Jaden Basto, Bailey and Logan McBride, Riley Basto 
cm-paseotree-2211-002.jpg
27/31
The Heredia famiily  (jon clark)
cm-paseotree-2211-001.jpg
28/31
The Whitney Shay Band played holiday favorites  (jon clark)
cm-paseotree-2211-006.jpg
29/31
Nathan and Lucas Paez 
cm-paseotree-2211-017.jpg
30/31
The Whitney Shay Band played holiday favorites 
cm-paseotree-2211-025.jpg
31/31
The Brillon family 
Area residents gathered at One Paseo Nov. 26 to help celebrate its annual tree lighting ceremony. The event also featured a live musical performance, magical snowfall from the rooftops, and a chance to spend time with Santa and share holiday wishes.

Photos by Jon Clark

