One Paseo tree lighting
The Kilmer family
The Brillon family
The Amanat family
The Denomme family
The Ivchenko family
The Heredia famiily
Ella Egberg, Avery Blankinship
The Miller family
The Miller family
Kaitlyn and Jacob Crane
Ella Egberg, Avery Blankinship
Nathan and Lucas Paez
The Cervanski family
The Amanat family
The Heredia famiily
The Stanev family
The Alderson family
The Kevin Lu family
The Stack family
The Nesterenko family
The Amanat family
The Whitney Shay Band played holiday favorites
Jack Frost came for a visit
Hazel Kostrzewski
Jack Frost came for a visit
Jaden Basto, Bailey and Logan McBride, Riley Basto
The Heredia famiily (jon clark)
The Whitney Shay Band played holiday favorites (jon clark)
Nathan and Lucas Paez
The Whitney Shay Band played holiday favorites
The Brillon family
Area residents gathered at One Paseo Nov. 26 to help celebrate its annual tree lighting ceremony. The event also featured a live musical performance, magical snowfall from the rooftops, and a chance to spend time with Santa and share holiday wishes.
Photos by Jon Clark
