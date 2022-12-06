North Coast Women’s Connection holds ‘Jingle Bell Luncheon’
Board members Kathy Boehm, Susan Popov, board chair Michele Hemesath. Patricia Van Gorder, Barbara Litwiller, Amber Persia-Hodges, Kathy Osborne (Robert_McKenzie)
Jan Reital, board chair Michele Hemesath, Minnie Scott (Robert_McKenzie)
www.DelMarFloral.com designer Jackie Brown, owner Carolina Perry, board chair Michele Hemesath (Robert_McKenzie)
Sallie Ross, Sally Burgess, Gaye Bench, Patricia Van Gorder, Connie Hays (Robert_McKenzie)
Deborah King, Mona Spate (Robert_McKenzie)
Denine Henry, Karen Curd, Marguerite Walker, Nancy McFarland (Robert_McKenzie)
Gina Hester, Jean Boyd, Kelly Klenske (Robert_McKenzie)
Joyce Delgadillo, Margaret Blandina, Kathy Boehm (Robert_McKenzie)
Sallie Ross, Diane Larson, Mariella Cate (Robert_McKenzie)
Kim Bue, Frania Black, Diane Czajkowski, Judy DeVaere, Jane O'Hara (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Diane Beyer, Jann Powers-Garza, Christine Patrize. Seated: Carrington Kingsley, MaryAnn Powers, Teresa Polanco (Robert_McKenzie)
Dona Wilson, Susan Hooker (Robert_McKenzie)
The North Coast Women’s Connection held its “Jingle Bell Luncheon” Dec. 1 at the Lomas Santa Fe Country Club. The event’s guest speaker was Julienne Chene, award-winning TV news anchor, reporter, and radio talk show host. Her speech topic was “The Perfect Life”. The event’s program featured Del Mar Floral & Gifts — “Holiday Floral Design”
