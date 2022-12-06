Share
North Pole by the Sea and Holiday Tree Lighting in Del Mar

Holiday tree lighting at the corner of 15th Street and Camino Del Mar  (jon clark)
Luke Morganstern and Katharine Briggs try food from Adelaide  (jon clark)
The Ray family 
Nil Noyan trys the food from Adelaide 
The Lu family 
Jenna, Emmie, Damon, and Jace Melda 
Andrea Heyse, Matthew Cartmell, and Alexis Johnson try the food from Jimmy O’s 
Lynn Kunkle, Skylar Matthews, Karen Powell, Loxley Matthews 
Debbie Carpenter, Marcia Frischknecht, Bill Carpenter, Martin Frischknecht 
The Ray family 
The Wells family 
Eddie and Kaiana Alberton 
Debbie Carpenter, Marcia Frischknecht, Bill Carpenter, Martin Frischknecht 
Musician Michael Tiernan plays holiday songs at the tree lighting 
Laura and Kellen Barner with Bailey 
North Pole by the Sea at the corner of 15th Street and Camino Del Mar 
Jenna, Emmie, Damon, and Jace Melda 
Meg Harris, June Wolf 
The Wells family 
Laura and Kellen Barner with Bailey 
The Lu family 
Marcelo and Coralee DeSantis 
Marcelo and Coralee DeSantis 
Lynn Kunkle, Skylar Matthews, Karen Powell, Loxley Matthews 
Valerie and Gary Serda with Milo 
The Bailey family 
Kitty Blincoe, Justine Nord 
Holiday tree lighting at the corner of 15th Street and Camino Del Mar  (jon clark)
A variety of family-friendly festivities were held Dec. 4 throughout Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar and more. The afternoon culminated with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Photos by Jon Clark

