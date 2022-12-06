North Pole by the Sea and Holiday Tree Lighting in Del Mar
1/28
Holiday tree lighting at the corner of 15th Street and Camino Del Mar (jon clark)
2/28
Luke Morganstern and Katharine Briggs try food from Adelaide (jon clark)
3/28
The Ray family
4/28
Nil Noyan trys the food from Adelaide
5/28
The Lu family
6/28
Jenna, Emmie, Damon, and Jace Melda
7/28
Andrea Heyse, Matthew Cartmell, and Alexis Johnson try the food from Jimmy O’s
8/28
Lynn Kunkle, Skylar Matthews, Karen Powell, Loxley Matthews
9/28
Debbie Carpenter, Marcia Frischknecht, Bill Carpenter, Martin Frischknecht
10/28
The Ray family
11/28
The Wells family
12/28
Eddie and Kaiana Alberton
13/28
Debbie Carpenter, Marcia Frischknecht, Bill Carpenter, Martin Frischknecht
14/28
Musician Michael Tiernan plays holiday songs at the tree lighting
15/28
Laura and Kellen Barner with Bailey
16/28
North Pole by the Sea at the corner of 15th Street and Camino Del Mar
17/28
Jenna, Emmie, Damon, and Jace Melda
18/28
Meg Harris, June Wolf
19/28
The Wells family
20/28
Laura and Kellen Barner with Bailey
21/28
The Lu family
22/28
Marcelo and Coralee DeSantis
23/28
Marcelo and Coralee DeSantis
24/28
Lynn Kunkle, Skylar Matthews, Karen Powell, Loxley Matthews
25/28
Valerie and Gary Serda with Milo
26/28
The Bailey family
27/28
Kitty Blincoe, Justine Nord
28/28
Holiday tree lighting at the corner of 15th Street and Camino Del Mar (jon clark)
A variety of family-friendly festivities were held Dec. 4 throughout Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar and more. The afternoon culminated with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.