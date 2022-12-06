North Pole by the Sea and Holiday Tree Lighting in Del Mar

A variety of family-friendly festivities were held Dec. 4 throughout Del Mar Village, including photos with Santa and letters to Santa at Del Mar Plaza, holiday characters, carolers, live music, hot chocolate for kids, drink specials for adults at L’Auberge Del Mar and more. The afternoon culminated with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting in the Jim Watkins Amphitheater at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Photos by Jon Clark